West Dean Stores applies for extended licensing hours

West Dean Stores has made an application to extend its licensing hours.

The community village shop and tea room at Millers Lane wants to allow the sale of alcohol for an extra hour between 7am and 8am from Monday to Saturday and between 1pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

It wants to amend opening hours to 7am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 7am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

This is to allow the consumption of alcohol on the premises and outside in the garden area.

Comments should be made on the application by July 11. See www.chichester.gov.uk