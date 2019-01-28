What’s in store for the future of House of Fraser?

Following the closure of Chichester’s House of Fraser, the site manager has said what he thinks is in store for the building.

House of Fraser closed on Saturday (January 26) and has left many people wondering what will take its place.

Harry Foster from Savills Investment Management, which manages the site, said there was ‘lots going on behind the scenes’ and that planning consultants and an architect had been appointed and consultations were being held with potential occupiers.

Some residents expressed their desire to see a Primark at the site but Mr Foster said his understanding was that the company was not interested in the site.

He said: “It’s not a very good situation for anyone but if I was a betting man it is looking more likely it would be a mixture of places and remain mainly retail.”

There was also interest for an ‘everyman-type cinema’ and Mr Foster said the group is ‘not leaving any stone unturned’ in finding a use for the site.

Mr Foster has said previously said Savills’ Charity Property Fund would do ‘anything that will be positive for jobs and for Chichester’ and offered reduced rent and lease period for House of Fraser when it was bought out by Sports Direct.