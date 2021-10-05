Butlin's incident update: Bognor Regis buses resume normal service
Normal bus service has resumed in Bognor after an incident involving a 'suspicious device' in the Butlin's car park.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:06 pm
The 600 and 700 bus services, which had to be diverted between Bognor Regis High Street and Hotham Park earlier today due to an incident involving a 'suspicious device' in the Butlin's car park, have now resumed normal service, a spokesperson for Stagecoach confirmed.
The buses were originally diverted after police, ambulance, fire and rescue and ordinance disposal units were sent to Butlin's this morning to deal with a 'suspicious device.'
A police spokesperson has said the device, which has since been removed with a controlled explosion, did not pose a threat to the public.
