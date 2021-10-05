Butlin's incident update: suspicious device 'presented no risk to the public', police say

Sussex Police, alongside units from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service were called to Butlin's this morning following reports of a suspicious device. Explosive ordinance units were also in attendance.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel and a cordon put in place, but only as a precautionary measure while police officers assessed the situation, a Sussex Police spokesperson said, confirming that the device did not pose a risk to the public.

"The device was disrupted to allow the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit to make an assessment and it was found not to be an explosive device and presented no risk to the public.

Police said the device does not pose a threat to the public. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our thanks to members of the public and staff at their site for their patience while we ensured it was safe."

Those sentiments were echoed by a spokesperson from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire and Rescue units were on the scene from 8.02am this morning, they said, but units were stood down at 11.02am "once it was confirmed that the device was not a risk."