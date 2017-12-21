Call for Petworth meeting to end ‘duplication’

Petworth Town Council has called for a meeting with the town’s Vision group after fears the two organisations are ‘treading on each other’s toes’.

Town council chairman Chris Kemp told fellow members: “We don’t understand what the animal is and therefore should we be involved with it?”

The town council was a duly elected body, a tier of the county’s democracy representing Petworth and carrying out projects: “the trouble with Vision is that it is going off in a direction which either parallels or possibly counters that of Petworth Town Council.”

He said there needed to be a clarification of what the Vision was trying to achieve ‘and how best we can come up with an accord with each other so we are not treading on each other’s toes and duplicating actions.’

Michael Peet said there was mileage in holding a small meeting to ‘draw up lines of engagement’.

