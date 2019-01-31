Can you knit for charity? Pinks Vintage Ice Cream needs your help

Family-run Bognor Regis based business, Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans and Tricycles, is helping to raise awareness for local centre Sage House Dementia Support with an ambitious yarn bombing challenge - and need your help.

Georgia Alston, business development manager at Pinks Vintage Ice Cream has put a call out for crafters of all ages across the South East to contribute knitted or crocheted bunting, chain links or rope - a whopping 805 meters in total.

The lengths will be joined together and form a half mile chain displayed in an undisclosed location in Bognor Regis at the end of March to raise awareness for the support Sage House offers people living with dementia, and their families and carers.

Georgia said: “We’re hugely excited for to be partnering with Sage House to help raise awareness and get the whole community involved.

“Anybody who wants to get crafting can participate, and there’s no minimum or maximum length per person - every little helps. We can’t wait to reveal more about how we will be displaying the yarn bombing.”

Donated lengths can be in any colour and can be knitted or crocheted in chain link or bunting style so they can be easily joined together.

So far, 200 meters have been pledged.

You can let the organisers know how much you’ll be creating by pledging a length on social media using the hashtag #SageHouseYarnChallenge or commenting on Pinks’ Facebook post.

All completed lengths can be dropped into Sage House, City Fields Way, Tangmere, P020 2FP before the 1st March.

For more information, please contact Georgia at info@pinks-vintage-icecream.co.uk