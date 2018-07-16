Canine Partners information session to show how charity can transform lives

The Canine Partners Southern Training Centre is welcoming visitors on Thursday, who are attending open information sessions to learn more about how the charity’s amazing dogs can transform the lives of people with disabilities.

The information sessions, offer members of the public a fantastic opportunity to find out more about Canine Partners, what they do as a charity and how to support them.

Information sessions are held at the training centre in Heyshott, near Midhurst, throughout the year, where visitors can see a demonstration and hear from an established partner about the difference their canine partner has made to their lives.

The dogs are trained to carry out a range of everyday tasks including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and dressing a person. They can even help load and unload a washing machine and they can fetch help in an emergency.

By attending an information session, it helps to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity, which will lead to Canine Partners being able to re-open their currently closed waiting list for new applicants.

The information sessions takes place on Thursday, July 19, from 11am and 2pm. Canine Partners ask for a suggested donation of £5 per person, which includes the costs for the event and refreshments. The session includes a presentation, a short film, a demonstration by dogs in training and a talk from an established partner.

The assistance dog charity recently received vital funds from armed forces charity, the Veterans’ Foundation.

The Edinburgh based national charity has awarded the Veterans’ Lottery grant to Canine Partners to help train more assistance dogs to support former members of the British armed forces.

Dale Gormley, Canine Partners’ Scotland community manager, said: “We are delighted to have received a generous grant from the Veterans’ Foundation to help us train more assistance dogs for former service personnel.Grants are vital to us as a charity as they allow us to train more amazing dogs, which in this case will transform the lives of former members of the armed services across the UK.”

Each partnership created by Canine Partners costs £20,000 from selection as a puppy to the dog’s retirement at approximately 12 years old.

Major General David Shaw CBE, Veterans’ Foundation CEO, said: “We are delighted to support the excellent work of Canine Partners by awarding the Veterans’ Lottery grant. Highly trained assistance dogs can be life-changing for veterans with physical disabilities in that they provide independence and confidence to make the successful transition to civilian life.”

Canine Partners receives no government funding and solely relies on donations and legacies to keep creating life-transforming partnerships.

For more information about Canine Partners, visit caninepartners.org.uk