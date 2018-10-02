Cannabis plants found as police raid Billingshurst home

Thousands of pounds worth cannabis plants were discovered at a Billingshurst home as police carried out a search for a dangerous dog.

Officers said Prevention Enforcement Teams and Sussex Police Dog Handlers carried out a Dangerous Dogs Act warrant at a house in Arun Road on Monday (October 1).

While officers were collecting the dog, police said they discovered around 20 cannabis plants with a street value of thousands of pounds.

Prevention Enforcement Sergeant Jodie White said: “We were conducting a warrant to retrieve the dog at the property after it had previously injured a man who visited the address.

“In the process of the detaining the dog we located the plants, which were subsequently seized.

“We are dedicated in preventing the supply of drugs causing harm to the community and this discovery will disrupt the distribution of the drug to the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone going into this house or any recent suspicious behaviour to report it to us without delay.”