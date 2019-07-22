Car catches fire during the night in Midhurst

An overnight fire has destroyed the engine of a car in Midhurst, according to the fire and rescue service.

In a post on social media this morning (Monday), Midhurst Fire Station said it was a 'busy start to the day' with crews attending a vehicle fire shortly before 5am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 4.47am to Bepton Road, Midhurst to a fire involving a car.

A spokesman said: "Crews used one power hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

"The engine was destroyed. We left the scene just before 5.50am."

The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire.