Car ‘destroyed’ in blaze in near Pulborough

A fire near Pulborough has damaged two cars and a property overnight.

Fire crews from Billingshurst Fire Station and Petworth Fire Station attended the blaze near the village at 1.39am this morning.

The car was 'destroyed' by the fire. Photo by Billingshurst Fire Station

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a car on fire on the driveway of a property off Cray Lane, Codmore Hill.”

He added that the crews found a car ‘well alight’ at the address.

The spokesman said: “Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and one extended high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The vehicle was destroyed by fire, which also caused damage to the adjacent property and another nearby vehicle.”

Firefighters remained at the scene carrying out a thermal imaging survey of the scene to identify any hotspots, with the last crew leaving the address shortly before 4am, according to the spokesman.

