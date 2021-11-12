Car rolls into ditch between Chichester and Midhurst
Emergency services have been called to Barlavington after a car ended up in a ditch.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:56 pm
Fire crews from Chichester and Midhurst were called to Folly Lane in the village this afternoon.
They remained at the scene at 3.25pm.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible.
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on social media: "Crews from @ChichesterFire and @43Midhurst are dealing with a road traffic collision at Folly Lane, #Barlavington where a car is in a ditch.
"Please avoid the areas if possible and allow extra time for journeys."