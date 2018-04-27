Caravan fire in Billingshurst

A mobile home was well alight when firefighters arrived at Coneyhurst Road in Billingshurst yesterday.

Crews from Billingshurst and Horsham called in a water carrier to help with water supply issues after a call out just before 5am.

A fire service spokesman said no one was hurt in the fire, which left the mobile home gutted and caused minor damage to a neighbouring caravan.

Jets and foam helped put out the blaze and crews left at around 7.30pm, the spokesman added.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally, he said.