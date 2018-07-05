Care home opened doors to all for an open garden day

A care Home in Fontwell welcomed the local community in for an open day with an afternoon of live music and a variety of food.

The guests who visited Westergate Care Home were able to meet and talk to management and the friendly staff at the home.

This allowed there questions to be answered about care and an opportunity to enjoy a full day of hospitality and entertainment.

Residents and Staff raised a special glass to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on her official 92nd Birthday and then settled down to watch the trooping of the colour,

One of the residents at the carehome said “given that we couldn’t actually get there this is the next best thing”.

The General Manager at Westergate House, Paul Middleton said: “It was a lovely welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Open Day on Saturday, the weather was glorious, and residents and staff alike had a wonderful time.”

For more visit www.barchester.com.