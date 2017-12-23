Carols at Barlavington Manor

Christmas came to the elderly residents of Barlavington Manor when a choir of 25 pupils from Fittleworth Primary School arrived to sing carols to them accompanied by their headteacher Graham Bloomfield and class teacher Mrs McKee.

“The children sang beautifully and the residents enjoyed a lovely concert of traditional carols and Christmas songs,” said Alison Fox, activities co-ordinator at the residential home. “One of the many highlights was the children singing ‘The Fittleworth Carol’ which they had written with their music teacher. We are so grateful to the children and staff for this annual festive treat which leaves us all with a smile on our faces!”

