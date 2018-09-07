Cars and bikes of Steve McQueen celebrated at Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival is paying tribute to one of the greatest actors of a generation, as Earls Court presented by Sky Cinema brings together the highlights of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen.

Continuing the partnership between Goodwood and Sky Cinema, the Earls Court Motor Show has been transformed into scenes from some of McQueen’s most memorable appearances on the big screen.

The Dodge Charger from Bullitt

Representative vehicles from The Great Escape, Bullitt and Le Mans are on display alongside the cars which ‘The King of Cool’ favoured for his own personal garage.

Arguably the most famous movie car chase in history has been recreated as a Ford Mustang GT390 and Dodge Charger R/T 440 Magnum return side-by-side as they did in 1968’s Bullitt. Meanwhile, a Gulf-liveried Porsche 917K, a Ferrari 512S and a Porsche 911S 2.2 represent cult classic Le Mans.

Turning the clock back to 1943, a BMW R75 bike with sidecar and a Ford V3000 S Truck sit with the very Triumph TR6 Trophy bike that Steve McQueen used to try and escape from the German Army in The Great Escape. The Triumph was actually dressed as a BMW for the film.

Finally, a Jaguar XKSS, an Austin Mini Cooper S Mk2, a Porsche 356 Speedster and an Indian Chief motorcycle represent McQueen’s own personal collection.

This year's Revival is the 20th anniversary of the event and takes place 7-9 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. If you are heading to Revival this weekend click here for a guide on what to expect.