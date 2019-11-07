Cars damaged and families stuck indoors after flooding in Selsey

A burst water pipe caused 'major flooding' in Coppice Lane. Photo: Derek Martin Photography

According to Portsmouth Water, three pipes in Selsey and Sidlesham — Coppice Lane, Street End Road and Beach Gardens — burst in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday). Read more here

A spokesman confirmed that the pipe in Beach Gardens, Selsey was quickly fixed but two separate groups of engineers remained on site at the other two locations into the afternoon.

Community Facebook group The Selsey Grapevine reported this morning that there had been 'major flooding' in Coppice Lane and residents 'have been without water since 1am'.

A burst water pipe caused 'major flooding' in Coppice Lane. Photo: Derek Martin Photography

One of the residents, Kelly Coyle, whose home was without water for more than 12 hours, said: "It's been an absolute nightmare.

"It kicked off at 1am. I live at home with my two children and my car alarm woke me up but it had turned off by the time I got downstairs. I went back to bed but it went off again soon after and the whole road had flooded.

"All of a sudden, the road was smothered in water. It was knee deep, right up to the top of the steps to our front door.

"My dad's car was damaged as was some of my neighbours' cars. My children could not get to school today."

Kelly praised the work of engineers, who did 'everything they could'.

She said: "The engineers have been very good, working all day, and handing out bottles of water to us."

Providing an update at 3pm, the spokesman for Portsmouth Water said all three pipes had been fixed and water should have been fully restored by 3.30pm.

In the initial statement this morning, the spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused and said engineers were working flat out to fix the faults and 'minimise disruption'.