Case of deadly dog disease confirmed in Petworth

A case of the deadly disease in dogs, Alabama Rot, has been confirmed in Petworth, according to a veterinary specialist.

Dogs walked in Petworth and Brighton were among the ten new UK cases confirmed by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists today.

A map of incidents shows the case in Petworth this month was of a dog walked in Petworth Park, Lord’s Piece, Sheep Downs (Petworth), Jubilee Fields in Billingshurst.

Alabama rot, also known as CRGV (Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy), is a potentially fatal disease which causes tiny blood clots to form in blood vessels of the skin and kidneys. This can result in kidney failure.

A guide for concerned dog owners on symptoms and a map of incidents is available at www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot