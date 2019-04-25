Chandler Building Merchants take on charity cycle from Brighton to Portsmouth

Staff of a Petworth builders merchants have announced their sponsorship of an intense 180km charity cycling challenge.

A team of six from Chandler Building Supplies are taking on the difficult challenge of cycling ‘The Beast’, a 6 person tandem, around the first leg of this year’s Seven Port Challenge.

The annual cycling mission covers seven ports across England and France over four days.

The first leg of the event will see the challengers take on ‘The Beast’ all the way from Brighton’s I360 to Shoreham port and then along to Portsmouth Harbour Portsmouth on Thursday 2, May.

Marketing manager at Chandlers Building Supplies, Sue McKinney, said: “ We are delighted to be involved in the Seven Port Challenge and are proud of our team of six who very readily jumping at the opportunity to get involved.

“As a family owned building merchants we are always keen to support charities, the Seven Port Challenge is raising funds to support a number of brilliant hospices and homeless charities.”

To follow the chandlers Building Supplies team’s practice on the ‘Beast’ visit the twitter page at @ChandlersBS or to sponsor the team visit www.gofundme.com/SevenPortChallenge.