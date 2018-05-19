Charity clay shoot set to support St Wilfrid’s

A charity clay shoot in memory of a special friend is set to be held in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On Saturday, June 9, the event will take place at Mill Farm Lurgashall, Petworth, from 10am with last start at 2pm. It will also include a raffle, a silent auction, and cakes and refreshments.

This event follows the first charity clay shoot in memory of Walter ‘Wally’ Light, which was held in June of last year. After the success of that event, his friends decided to host another one to help raise funds for the hospice.

Walter’s friend Clare Benfield said: “Last year, a beautiful sunny day was enjoyed by all. With more 70 people attending it proved to be a popular day out. With the raffle, silent auction and cake sale everyone was kept fully occupied! This year brings another opportunity to help raise much needed funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and we would love to see even more people take part so we can top the £4,500 we raised last year. The event had many sponsors and organisers were overwhelmed by their support. Sponsors included W Stirland Ltd, Knight Fencing, Covers, Cassons, Q hair and SBL Media.”

For more information, email clayshoot2018@gmail.com or search for Clay Shoot in Memory of Walter Light on Facebook. It is £30 entry per person. Novice and licence holders welcome but each team must have a shotgun licence holder to participate.