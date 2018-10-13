Charity Folk Concert set to raise funds for Macmillan

A charity concert is set to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For the fourth year in a row, organisers Ronnie Williamson and Sally Argent will be hosting a fundraising music event, to take place on November 9. Set to be held at the Fishbourne Centre on Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne, the Charity Folk Concert will feature performances from Phil and Jane, Tom Perry and Clive Brooks, Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner, and Pete Morton. There will also be a raffle, spot prizes, and a bar with bar food available. Parking is free.

Ronnie said: “Simply put my wife and I both have more than one personal reason to put so much effort into raising much needed funds for Macmillan - mothers, wives, brothers. The facts are truly scary - every day, 977 people in the UK will awake to the terrible news that they have been diagnosed with any one of a stunning 100 variations of cancer. Add to this the fact that not one penny of government nor NHS funding is given to Macmillan Cancer Support. All funding for Macmillan’s Cancer Support comes from donations.

“A lot of effort has gone into running a Charity Folk Concert for the last three years and each year we have raised around £2,000 for this most essential charity. This year we are doing it all again.

“Our concert artists, who are all giving freely of their talent and time. We invite everyone to support our cause by attending - be one of Macmillan’s foot soldiers and join us for a great night.”

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £15, and can be bought by email to sally.e.argent@gmail.com. Any queries can be directed to Ronnie Williamson on 07716 012134.