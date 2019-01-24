Chichester and Midhurst planning applications 24-30 Jan 2019

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Birdham

BI/18/03372/DOM | Mr And Mrs R Marshall | The Snipe, Lock Lane, Birdham | Erection of a shed.

Bosham

BO/19/00083/DOM | Mr. Patrick Currey | Shearwater, Bosham Hoe, Bosham | Extension to roof of garage to create a carport.

Boxgrove

BX/18/03072/FUL | Mr & Mrs A Tukker | Tinwood Estate, Tinwood Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | Construction of 1 no. dwelling with landscaping and associated works.

SDNP/19/00013/HOUS | Mr Craig Talbot | Park Cottage, Park Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | Demolition of single-storey extensions. Construction of single and two-storey extensions with various alterations and additions to fenestration and associated roof works, construction of detached garage.

Bury

SDNP/19/00066/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Donaldson | Meadowside, Houghton Lane, Bury | Front and rear extensions with various additions and alterations to fenestration.

Chichester

CC/18/03373/FUL | Mr And Mrs Hill And Turner | 43 And 45 Highland Road, Chichester | Single storey rear extension. New flat roof to existing single storey part of building.

CC/18/03420/DOM | Mr & Mrs Deeble | 14 Harberton Crescent, Chichester | Demolish existing double garage and construct new two storey extension. Replacement detached single garage with electric vehicle charging point, solar panels and cycle store.

CC/19/00038/PA1A | Mr And Mrs H Wilkinson | 74 Whyke Lane, Chichester | Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 4m (b) maximum height - 3.04m (c) height of eaves - 2.2m.

CC/19/00045/LBC | Mrs Ann Hickman | 139 Orchard Street, Chichester | Replacement of rotten wooden window with white UPVC window.

CC/19/00076/DOM | Mr L Murray | 29 Melbourne Road, Chichester | Single storey ground floor extension to existing kitchen with minor internal alterations and solid roof added to existing conservatory.

CC/19/00090/DOM | Ms Jennifer Oldham | 67 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester | Replacement of 2No. existing velux rooflights with new aluminium framed skylight and new window to side elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/00046/FUL | Mr Hughes | The Three Horseshoes Plot, C2 Pond Farm, Newells Lane | Temporary stationing of a mobile home for occupation by a traveller (as defined in Planning policy for traveller sites) for five years (Resubmission). Variation of condition 2 from 13/02949/FUL to make temporary permission permanent.

CH/19/00056/FUL | Mr Hughes | Plot C2 A And C2B, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling | Proposed change of use of land to a twin pitch Gypsy site for a 5 year period to provide settled accommodation; alternative revised application to CH/12/01282/FUL following 5 year appeal permissions for adjacent plots. - Variation of condition 2 to 13/02970/FUL to make the temporary permission permanent.

Donnington

D/18/03398/DOM | Mrs. Helen King | Tangletrees, 51 Grosvenor Road, Donnington | Ground floor front and first floor rear extension.

Duncton

SDNP/18/06158/HOUS | Mr Pengilly | Tall Timbers, Burton Park Road, Duncton, Petworth | Installation of replacement fencing on external boundaries.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/00017/TCA | Mr Richard Everett (Cowdray Estate) | Yewsley Cottage , Easebourne Street, Easebourne | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (in front garden).

SDNP/19/00056/LIS | Ms Burbridge | 131 King Edward Vii Apartments , Kings Drive, Easebourne | Installation of secondary glazing to existing 2 no. West Elevation and 1 no. North Elevation Windows.

SDNP/19/00055/FUL | Ms Burbridge | 131 King Edward Vii Apartments, Kings Drive, Easebourne | Installation of secondary glazing to existing 2 no. West Elevation and 1 no. North Elevation Windows.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/18/03161/ADV | Miss Lucy Armstrong | 34 Shore Road, East Wittering | 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

EWB/19/00103/DOM | Mr Dan Brown | Shore House, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Erection of front and rear extensions.

Fishbourne

FB/19/00071/DOM | Mr & Mrs E and A Bryan | 10 Halfrey Road, Fishbourne | Single storey rear extension with internal alterations and loft conversion.

Funtington

FU/18/03184/FUL | Network Rail | Funtington Level Crossing, Newells Lane, Bosham | Installation of two red light violation cameras at Funtington level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

Harting

SDNP/18/06465/FUL | Mr & Mrs Farren | Tye Oak Farm Cottages, Hollist Lane, East Harting | Demolition of existing two-storey dwelling houses and outbuildings. Construction of 1 no. new detached dwelling house.

SDNP/19/00030/TCA | Mr. Nick Vetch | The Cottage Ladymead, East Harting Street, East Harting | Notification of intention to fell 12 no. Fir trees and 1 no. Prunus spp. tree (twin-stemmed).

Hunston

HN/19/00081/DOM | Mr David Shepherd | Kipson Green House, Selsey Road, Hunston | Detached outbuilding.

Lavant

SDNP/19/00044/HOUS | Mr & Mrs C Hampson | 6 Northside, Mid Lavant, Chichester | Single and two storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/00051/TCA | Mr Paul Hepworth | Roughmere, Lavant Road, Lavant | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree.

Linchmere

SDNP/18/06436/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Marks | Danley Hill , Danley Lane, Linchmere | Single-storey side and rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/18/06311/HOUS | Mr Mike Squires | Orchard House, Langham Lane, Lodsworth | Fit 3 no. new first floor windows with various alterations and additions to first floor fenestration.

SDNP/18/06569/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Lent | Chill Cottage, Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth | Widen vehicular cross over to Vicarage Lane, various alterations and additions to ancillary coach house including changes to fenestration and external access steps.

Loxwood

LX/18/03340/DOM | Mr And Mrs Heselgrave | April Cottage, Skiff Lane, Loxwood | Replacement porch rear first floor extension and balcony with other internal alterations.

LX/18/03388/DOM | Mrs J Philips | Walthurst Barn, Walthurst Lane, Loxwood | Proposed tennis court with perimeter fencing.

Marden

SDNP/18/06483/FUL | Mr and Mrs M Ablewhite | East Marden Farm, Wildham Lane, East Marden | Replacement of former agricultural buildings with 3 no. dwellings for tourism use/short term let.

Midhurst

SDNP/18/06612/HOUS | Miss Alison Pitts | 24 Taylors Field, Midhurst | Proposed two storey side extension with various alterations and additions to fenestration.

Milland

SDNP/19/00027/CND | Mr Richard Konarek | The Willows, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland | Two storey extension above existing structure, two storey gable extension and new roof to whole property, alteration of existing conservatory to provide new flat roof structure with glazed feature lantern. Single storey extension to

detached garage and extension to provide games room area within garage roof space and new porch with timber posts. Variation of condition 1 and 4 of planning permission SDNP/15/03278/HOUS for retrospective changes arising from issues of construction best practice and design that emerged during the construction works.

North Mundham

NM/19/00105/LBC | Mr & Mrs Brown | Manor Cottage, Saltham Lane, Runcton | Removal of existing porch overhand and replace with new oak framed porch

Oving

O/18/03182/FUL | Network Rail | Woodhorn Level Crossing, Woodhorn Lane, Oving | Installation of two red light violation cameras at Woodhorn level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

O/18/03462/DOM | Daniel Forden | 8 Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke, Oving | Remove loft room and reinstall larger first floor.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/00047/FUL | Matthew Newbury | Kogala, The Drive, Ifold, Loxwood | The erection of 3 no. 4 bed houses following demolition of the existing dwelling and outbuildings - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission PS/14/02891/FUL - Replacement of those references to the approved drawings relating to Plot 3 to a new drawing references 1549(AB)01, 02, 03, 05 and 06 (As built drawings).

Southbourne

SB/18/03183/FUL | Network Rail | Level Crossing, Inlands Road, Nutbourne | Installation of two red light violation cameras at Inlands Road level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

SB/19/00048/DOM | Mr & Mrs Boyns | 65 Manor Way, Southbourne | Proposed first floor rear extension.

SB/19/00098/PA1A | Mrs A Taylor | 7 Thorney Road, Southbourne | Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.7m (b) maximum height - 3.9m (c) height of eaves - 2.85m.

SB/19/00104/PA1A | Ms L Davies | 8 Thorney Road, Southbourne | Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.7m (b) maximum height - 3.9m (c) height of eaves - 2.85m.

Selsey

SY/18/03313/DOM | Julie Long | 70 Kingsway, Selsey | Demolition of existing porch, erection of new porch and balcony to front elevation.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/18/06164/HOUS | Mrs Shirley Rosser | 2 Frys Farm Cottage , School Lane, Stedham | Erection of timber constructed single Carriage House following demolition of existing timber garage.

SDNP/18/06165/LIS | Mrs Shirley Rosser | 2 Frys Farm Cottage, School Lane, Stedham | Erection of timber constructed single Carriage House following demolition of existing timber garage.

Tangmere

TG/18/03426/DOM | Mr. Christopher Shaw | Homelands, Easthampnett Lane, East Hampnett, Tangmere | Installation of 2 roller doors to car barn.

TG/19/00043/PLD | Mr Jme May | 40 Haleybridge Walk, Tangmere | Proposed lawful development certificate for the change of use of domestic household to holiday let.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/18/06557/HOUS | Mr Jim Pool | Dumpford Manor Farm, Trotton Road, Trotton | Retention of gate and gate posts with associated structures.

Westbourne

WE/18/03393/FUL | Mr Mark Elliott | 22A East Street, Westbourne | Change of use from beauty clinic (sui-generis) to a flexible use for any purpose within Use Classes A1 (Shops), A2 (Professional and Financial Services), B1 (Office, Research & Development or Light Industrial), D1 (Non-residential institutions - Clinic or Veterinary Practice, for instance) or as a Beauty Therapists or Nail Bar (both sui-generis).

WE/19/00069/DOM | Mr & Mrs Robertson | The Cote, South Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne | Single storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00062/DOM | Peter Smith | Spinney Barn, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Alterations to fenestration in connection with a garage conversion

West Lavington

SDNP/18/06509/HOUS | Mr Donnan | Vine House, Highstanding Lane, West Lavington | Single Storey Rear Extension.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00073/REM | Mr Michael Weeks (Runnymede Homes) | Land East Of Winterfold Durbans Road, Wisborough Green | Application for the approval of reserved matters pursuant to outline planning permission WR/15/03366/OUT - 22 no. dwellings, associated infrastructure and open space. Seeking approval of layout, scale, landscaping, appearance - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission - WR/17/03677/REM - Plot 22 rotated approximately 45% anti clockwise and handed. Change approved Site Plan 1701/01J for new site plan 1701/01K

West Wittering

WW/19/00072/DOM | Mr Richman | 8 Oxford Close, West Wittering | Single storey rear extension.