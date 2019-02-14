Chichester and Midhurst planning applications, February 14-20

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Bosham

BO/19/00266/DOM | Mr C Keiller | Woodbine Cottage, Chequer Lane, Bosham | Single storey rear extension with addition of a small balcony.

BO/19/00278/DOM | Mr MacFarlane | Mill House, Quay Meadow, Bosham | Remove existing summer house and replace with proposed summer house.

BO/19/00279/LBC | Mr MacFarlane | Mill House, Quay Meadow, Bosham | Remove existing summer house and replace with proposed summer house.

Boxgrove

BX/19/00264/PNO | Mr & Mrs A Tukker | Tinwood Estate, Merston Farm, Tinwood Lane, Eartham | Application for prior notification for the construction of an agricultural barn storage building.

Chichester

CC/19/00148/TCA | Mrs Georgina Godfrey | 6 Lancastrian Grange, Tower Street, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown reduce (height and widths) back to previous pruning points and crown thin by 10-15% on 1 no. Whitebeam tree.

CC/19/00169/DOM | Mr Steve Hankin | 84 Hay Road, Chichester | Single storey rear extension with altered fenestration. Removal of detached store and installation of ramps and raised patio to rear and side of dwelling.

CC/19/00181/FUL | Elberry Properties Ltd | 10 Lavant Road, Flats 1-3, Chichester | Demolition of 3 no. flats and associated garages and erection of 6 no. flats and 3 no. 3-bed houses and associated works.

CC/19/00206/DOM | Mr Pete Coyle | 28 Cedar Drive, Chichester | Replacement of single storey garage and conservatory with single storey extension.

CC/19/00246/PA3O | Seaward Pension Scheme | 26 Chapel Street, Chichester | Change of use of office (Class B1(a)) to 2 no. 2 bed residential flats (Class C3) and associated parking.

CC/19/00249/DOM | Mr Cresswell And Miss Trodd | 20 Langdale Avenue, Chichester | Proposed demolition of garage and erection of a rear single story extension.

CC/19/00253/DOM | Mr F Parsons | 7 Langton Road, Chichester | First floor side extension.

CC/19/00277/FUL | Sussex Inns Ltd | 21-23 Southgate, Chichester | Change of use from Class A1 (retail) to Class A3 (food and drink) at ground floor with ancillary hotel bedroom accommodation at 1st floor and external works (variation of condition 5 of permission CC/00/00107/FUL. Variation of hours of use to 7am to 2am).

CC/19/00296/ADV | Mr B Smith | 15 West Pallant, Chichester | 1 no. non-illuminated street number hand painted sign and 1 no. non-illuminated business logo hand painted sign.

Earnley

E/19/00171/FUL | Mr J Strachan | Orchid Answers Limited, 113 Second Avenue, Batchmere, Chichester | Replacement dwelling.

E/19/00250/DOM | Mr And Mrs T Bottomley | 1 Manhood Cottages, Almodington Lane, Almodington, Earnley | Two storey side and single storey rear additions including render finish to existing property.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/18/03274/DOM | Mrs Ceesay | 1 Seafield Way, East Wittering | Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

EWB/19/00159/FUL | Mr P L Pratt | Land To North Of Holdens Farm, Caravan Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay | Use of field for stationing of 48 no. static holiday caravans as part of reorganisation of caravan park - maximum number of units not to increase.

EWB/19/00193/DOM | Mr Dan Tooley | 17 Seafield Way, East Wittering | Garage conversion and single storey side and rear extension.

EWB/19/00195/DOM | Mr And Mrs O’Connor | Tumbling Waves, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay | Erection of extension to existing front terrace.

EWB/19/00227/LBC | Mr R Batty | Regency House, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham | Revision to Listed Building Consent EWB/17/03309/LBC - increase width of north facing kitchen window.

EWB/19/00340/DOM | Mr R Dyer | Green Ridge, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Proposed two storey rear extension with associated roof works and alterations to fenestration.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/00324/FUL | Mr Ferry | Buildings South of Little Bognor House, Little Bognor Road, Fittleworth | Extension and alteration to existing outbuildings (resubmission of application SDNP/18/02810/FUL).

Funtington

SDNP/18/06252/HOUS | Joanna MacDonald | Adsdean Farm Cottage, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington | Single storey side and rear extension to replace existing outbuilding, Change of use of loft space to create habitable accommodation with associated roof works including 2 no. dormers. Various additions and alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/18/06267/LIS | Joanna MacDonald | Adsdean Farm Cottage, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington | Single storey side and rear extension to replace existing outbuilding, Change of use of loft space to create habitable accommodation with associated roof works including 2 no. dormers. Various additions and alterations to fenestration.

Harting

SDNP/18/06197/HOUS | Mrs Walden-Jones | Nyewood Lodge, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood, South Harting | Demolition of existing single storey side extension and garage with replacement 2 storey side extension and garage.

Kirdford

KD/19/00086/FUL | CALA Homes | Land On The East Side Of Plaistow Road, Plaistow Road, Kirdford | Erection of 54 no. residential dwellings, associated access roads, car parking, landscaping and public open space all with unrestricted phasing.

Linchmere

LM/19/00192/DOM | Mr Mark Russell | Upton Pyne, Marley Lane, Camelsdale, Linchmere | Erection of timber shed.

SDNP/19/00389/HOUS | Mr and Mrs B Daffey | 34 Hammer Hill, Linchmere | Single storey front and rear extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/00375/TCA | Mr Mark Sherlock | The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (1), 6 no. Western Red Cedar trees (2), 6 no. Laurels (3 and 5), 1 no. Cherry tree (6), reduce to adjacent hedge height on 1 no. Holly tree (4) and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and crown thin by 15% on 2 no. Cherry trees (7).

SDNP/19/00414/LIS | Mr N Sutherland | Halfway Bridge Inn, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth | Demolition of existing extension and erection of new extension with associated accessible WC provision and new external ramped access.

SDNP/19/00497/APNB | Cowdray Estate | Forestry Depot Moorlands Barn, Cowdray Park, Easebourne | Proposed rear lean to shelter for existing storage tanks on site, to be attached to existing storage shed.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/00348/FUL | PFC Property Ltd | Units 4 to 7, Holmbush Industrial Estate, Midhurst | Replacement over roofing of industrial units, Vertical cladding and the renewal of flat roof felt to office block.

SDNP/19/00387/HOUS | Mrs R Millins | 2 Taylors Field, Midhurst | Demolition of existing side extension and erection of replacement single storey side extension.

Milland

SDNP/19/00331/HOUS | Mr and Mrs C Brookes | Dunning House, Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland | Erection of 2 no. parking bay garage and attached garden store with first floor ancillary studio.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/00293/HOUS | Mr and Mrs J Corbett | Fressingfield, A283 Luffs Meadow to Pipers Lane, Northchapel | Single storey rear extension with alterations to fenestration and erection of a porch.

North Mundham

NM/19/00254/DOM | Mr & Mrs John and Helen Ashley | Nuthatch, 1 Fletcher Close, North Mundham | Single storey side extension.

Oving

O/19/00262/PNO | Hall Hunter Partnership | Kives Farm, Merston, Oving | Application for prior notication for the construction of a rainwater harvesting reservoir and associated works.

O/19/00263/PNO | Hall Hunter Partnership | Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth | Water storage reservoir.

Petworth

SDNP/19/00351/TCA | Mrs Clarke | Hill House, Rectory Lane, Petworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow (quoted as H1 on the plan, located adjacent to the property’s drive).

SDNP/19/00441/PA14J | Mr Stephen Casebow | Fineline Joinery, North End Yard, North Street, Petworth | Application for prior approval for the installation of solar PV modules to the surface of the roof.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/00267/TCA | Mudford | Todhurst Manor, The Street, Plaistow | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

PS/19/00268/TPA | Mr Pearson | Chequer Tree House, Plaistow Road, Ifold | Fell 1 no. Red Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d as T4). Crown thin by 15% (by removing crossing and rubbing branches) on 1 no. Copper Beach tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d as T5). Both trees subject to PS/01/00831/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/19/00234/HOUS | Mrs Tatiana Franus | Beech Lodge, Bull Hill, Rogate | Erection of single storey tractor barn outbuilding for the housing of lawn mowers and other ground maintenance equipment.

Sidlesham

SI/18/03324/FUL | Mr & Mrs Williams | Red Barn, Selsey Road, Sidlesham | Demolition of existing building and construction of 1 no. dwelling.

SI/18/03378/FUL | Heaton Farms Ltd. | Greatham, Farm Ham Road, Sidlesham | Demolition of the existing agricultural barns and the construction of 2 no. three-bedroom dwellings.

Southbourne

SB/19/00188/DOM | Mr & Mrs S Dwyer | Slipper House, 2 Slipper Road, Southbourne | Extension and refurbishment of existing carport/garage.

SB/19/00189/LBC | Mr & Mrs S Dwyer | Slipper House, 2 Slipper Road, Southbourne | Extension and refurbishment of existing carport/garage.

SB/19/00274/DOM | Ms Anna Newman | 4 Park Road, Southbourne | First floor rear extension with alterations to fenestration. Change use of loft space to create habitable accommodation with associated roof works including 2 no. dormers and 2 no. roof lights.

SB/19/00305/DOM | Mr Jeff Ferguson | Priorsleaze Cottage, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, Chidham | Timber retaining wall - Similar to properties along the same river bank

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/18/06271/FUL | Paradise Hill Ltd | Viola House, School Lane, Stedham | Retrospective consent for creation of earth bund and erection of field shelter with traditional post and rail timber fence to Viola House.

Upwaltham

SDNP/18/05576/HOUS | Mr Mark Wilkins | Upwaltham Cottage, A285 Droke Lane to Barlavington Down, Duncton, Petworth | Replacement of existing wooden entrance gates and posts with automated wooden sliding openers.

SDNP/18/05614/LIS | Mr Mark Wilkins | Upwaltham Cottage, A285 Droke Lane to Barlavington Down, Duncton, Petworth | Replacement of existing wooden entrance gates and posts with automated wooden sliding openers.

Westbourne

WE/18/03055/LBC | Mr & Mrs Vernon Mascall | Heather Cottage, The Square, Westbourne | Replace doors, windows and guttering.

SDNP/19/00253/FUL | Mr A Elms | Aldsworth Manor Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth, Westbourne | Retrospective change of use of the land and building to builders yard (B8) and siting of a timber-clad portacabin for ancillary office use.

SDNP/19/00284/LIS | Mr & Mrs Veltom | Sindles Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth, Westbourne | Additional first floor window to south elevation. Replacement of 4 no. first floor windows to the west elevation. Opening up of kitchen ceiling into roof space over. Refurbishment and internal alterations to ground floor cloakroom. Removal of built-in wardrobe to bedroom 3.

Westhampnett

WH/19/00111/DOM | Mrs Karen Williams | 2 The Sadlers, Westhampnett | Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of a new brick built extension.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00272/DOM | Mr Laurence Keep | Oldfield House, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Renovation and changes to structure of outbuilding. Reduction in glazing, addition of two doors and change of roof covering material.

West Wittering

WW/19/00182/DOM | Scott And Meiring | Briar Cottage, Roman Landing, West Wittering | Change of use and reconstruction of roof space to create a new bedroom and en-suite bathroom as approval 09/04615/DOM and renewals 12/04181/DOM and 15/04033/DOM.

WW/19/00255/DOM | Mr R Enock | Bramber Cottage, Chichester Road, West Wittering | Proposed ancillary building comprising log store and garden store.

WW/19/00281/DOM | Mrs Georgina Dashwood | Windward, West Strand, West Wittering | Construction of porch, remodelling of dormer, alterations to fenestration and construction of double garage.