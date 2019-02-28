Chichester and Midhurst planning applications, February 28 - March 6

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Appledram

AP/19/00341/FUL | Jane Holme | Crown And Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram | Erection of timber frame structure to (facing) North East elevation.

AP/19/00342/LBC | Jane Holme | Crown And Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram | Erection of timber frame structure to (facing) North East elevation.

AP/19/00464/ADV | Mrs Gina Simpson | Education Centre, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram | 1 no. non-illuminated individual letters signage on East elevation.

Bosham

BO/19/00504/DOM | Mr & Mrs Roger & Jacqueline Wickens | Longmore Cottage, Bosham Hoe, Bosham | Extension to provide a snooker room.

Boxgrove

BX/19/00082/TCA | Mr. Jim McDonald | Old Flint, The Street, Boxgrove | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Apple tree (TO1), 1 no. Plum tree (TO2) and 1 no. Cherry tree (TO3). Reduce 2 no. branches down to 200mm (above ground level) on the northern sector on 1 no. Hazel tree (T04)

Chichester

CC/19/00387/TPA | Mr J Hunt | 3 Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester | Reduce north sectors by approx. 3m (from the ends on 2/3 branches overhanging road) on 1 no. Oak tree (T18) and 1 no. Beech tree (T24). Remove 1 no. diseased limb (overhanging road -previously cut back under permission CC/09/00469TPA) on 1 no. Beech tree (T22). All 3 no. trees are subject to CC/98/00313/TPO.

CC/19/00403/LBC | Miss Clare Atkin | The Dolphin And Anchor, 9 West Street, Chichester | Erection of both illuminated and non-illuminated signage.

CC/19/00413/DOM | Mr Wilkie | 6 Beech Avenue, Chichester | Addition of 2no. dormer windows and 4no. rooflights to roof.

CC/19/00438/DOM | Mr & Mrs J Case | 127 St Pancras, Chichester | Loft conversion with 2no. dormers to rear elevation.

CC/19/00441/PLD | Mrs L Salisbury | 10 Clay Lane, Chichester | Erection of single storey side extension.

CC/19/00447/LBC | Mr D Dickson | 19 Cavendish Street, Chichester | Extend existing single storey rear extension.

CC/19/00458/FUL | 77 Property Ltd | 21 Lavant Road, Chichester | Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of building comprising 8 no. flats with parking. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission CC/18/00769/FUL to reference amended plans showing an orangery to Flat 3.

CC/19/00488/DOM | Mr D Dickson | 19 Cavendish Street, Chichester | Extend existing single storey rear extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/18/03403/DOM | Mr Karl Seddon | White Cottage, Chidham Lane, Chidham | Replacement garage and new heating oil storage tank enclosure. Demolition of an existing garage, construction of a new garage, removal of existing heating oil storage tank, provision of a new heating oil storage tank and enclosure. Landscaping including fences, gates and extended forecourt area.

CH/19/00304/FUL | Ms Tina Hyams (Nee Sullivan) | Plot A Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling | Proposed travellers caravan site consisting of 2 no. pitches for 2 no. mobile homes, 2 no. touring caravan, boundary treatment and car parking. Retention of existing shed and stables.

Compton

SDNP/19/00454/TCA | Mr Martin Edney | West Marden Farm, West Marden, Chichester | Notification of intention to reduce height by 20% and width by 1m on 2 no. Lime trees.

Earnley

E/19/00406/LBC | Mr & Mrs J Eynon | Earnley Grange Cottage, Almodington Lane, Almodington, Earnley | Lighting scheme with alterations and additions to external enclosure of cottage.

East Dean

SDNP/19/00399/FUL | Mr and Mrs R Stephens | Oak Cottage, East Dean Lane, East Dean | Change use of study and associated internal alterations to self-contained guest suite for family and commercial holiday let use.

SDNP/19/00401/LIS | Mr and Mrs R Stephens | Oak Cottage, East Dean Lane, East Dean | Change use of study and associated internal alterations to self-contained guest suite for family and commercial holiday let use.

SDNP/19/00705/CND | Mr A Robertson | Appletons, 43 East Dean Lane, East Dean | Replacement garden store. Removal of condition no. 3 on SDNP/12/03087/HOUS. For use other than incidental to the enjoyment of the associated house.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/00407/DOM | Mr And Mrs. I Harper | 1 Marineside, Bracklesham, Chichester | Single storey extension, changes to fenestration and balcony extension to South elevation.

EWB/19/00408/DOM | Mr And Mrs I. Sowter | The Cavern, Longlands Road, East Wittering, Chichester | Single storey rear extension.

EWB/19/00505/DOM | Mr & Mrs Hartley | Betteri Farm Road, Bracklesham | Extension and alterations to existing dwelling

Fittleworth

SDNP/18/06110/HOUS | Mrs Julie Grant (Trustee) | Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane, Fittleworth | Installation of new timber gate to main entrance.

SDNP/19/00607/HOUS | Mr and Mrs. Allin | Gorseland, Wyncombe Close, Fittleworth | Loft conversion with addition of front and rear dormer windows, covered porch and sliding doors to rear elevation.

Funtington

FU/19/00432/REM | Miss Emily Allchurch | 2 Densworth Farm Bungalow, Funtington Road, East Ashling | Removal of Condition(s) relating to agricultural occupancy on planning permissions FU/20/60 A (Outline) and FU/20/60 B (Reserved Matters) - planning condition that has not been complied with since 1978, to be removed.

FU/19/00445/FUL | Mr RM Pettett | Land South East Of Tower View Nursery, West Ashling Road, Hambrook, Funtington | Relocation of 2 no. existing travelling show people plots plus provision of hard standing for the storage and maintenance of equipment and machinery, 6 no. new pitches for gypsies and travellers including retention of hard standing.

SDNP/19/00552/TCA | Mr Richard Wignall-Jones | Windmill Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1-2m on 1no. Silver Birch tree. Pollard (down to 1-2m) on 1 no. Willow tree. Crown raise by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1no. Beech tree.

Harting

SDNP/19/00395/TCA | Nugent | Church Farm, Church Lane, South Harting | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20-25% and crown thin by 10-15% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree.

SDNP/19/00573/TCA | Mrs Kate Day | Island House, Elsted Road, East Harting | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (marked T7).

SDNP/19/00604/TCA | Mr Jackson | Tythe Barn Cottage, North Lane, South Harting | Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Cypress trees (quoted as T1, T3 and T4) and remove 4 boughs/limbs (overhanging alley way to the west) on 1 no. Cypress tree (quoted as T2).

Kirdford

KD/19/00484/PA3Q | Mr & Mrs Jeremy & Sarah Sleeman | Lower Barn Nr Chandlers Barn Skiff Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst | Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use of Agricultural Building to a Dwellinghouse (Class C3), and for Associated Operational Development.

Lavant

SDNP/19/00565/HOUS | Mr Malcolm Bennet | 62 Midhurst Road, Lavant | Single storey timber outbuilding for use as a garden room.

Linch

SDNP/19/00070/HOUS | Mr R Andrews | Iron Hill Farm, Hollycombe Lane, Linch | Erection of single storey side extension and two storey rear extension.

Linchmere

SDNP/19/00529/TCA | Mr David Knapp | Forest Mead, Linchmere Common Road, Linchmere | Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Beech trees (T3, T4 and T5).

SDNP/19/00664/CND | WS DESIGN Steward | Woodland Court, Gillhams Lane, Linchmere | Single storey side infill extension, various additions and alterations including changes to fenestration. Construction of a triple bay garage. Variation of Condition no. 2 of planning permission SDNP/18/05845/HOUS. Changes to location of the triple bay garage and realignment of driveway.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/00684/TCA | Mr Shercock | The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree.

Marden

SDNP/18/06407/FUL | c/o Agent | North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden | Retrospective revised Design for Consented Barn-style Ancillary Buildings, Landscape Planting and Repositioned car park for St Mary’s Church.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/00580/TPO | Mr Chris Agnew | Land at Poplar Way, Midhurst | Fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T6) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T7). Reduce overall crown by up to 1m on 1 no. Acer spp. tree (T4), 1 no. Rowan tree (T10), 1 no. Beech tree (T9). Crown lift by up to 1m (above ground level) on 1 no. Norway Spruce tree (T5). Crown lift by up to 3.5m over footpath and 5m over road (above ground level) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T8). All 7 no. trees within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/82/01100/TPO.

SDNP/19/00584/TPO | Mr Chris Agnew | Land at Barlavington Way, Midhurst | Re-pollard by up to 1m (back to old wound points) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Pine tree (T11). Crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 1 no. Beech tree (T13) and 4 no. Cherry trees (T12, T14, T15 and T16). All 7 no. trees are within Woodland, W1 subject to MI/82/01100/TPO.

SDNP/19/00641/TCA | Mr Andrew Player | South Downs Centre, North Street, Midhurst | Notification of intention to crown lift by up to approx. 4m (above ground level) by removing selected small-diameter lateral branches from around main union, secondary and tertiary branches from main scaffold limbs. Crown thin by up to 10% by removing selected small diameter (<50mm) branches in the lower to mid crown to remove poor formed and crossing branches on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1).

SDNP/19/00689/LDP | Mr and Mrs I Savage | 10 Bourne Way, Midhurst | Erection of single storey rear extension.

Milland

SDNP/18/06385/HOUS | Mrs C Powel | Park Farm, Rake Road, Milland | Proposed replacement outbuilding to provide ancillary studio and home office accommodation to the main dwelling.

North Mundham

NM/19/00405/FUL | Mr G Scott | Fisher Granary, Fisher Lane, South Mundham | Use of land for the stationing of a caravan for use as a holiday let.

Petworth

SDNP/19/00660/HOUS | Mr & Mrs De Pass | New Grove, Grove Street, Petworth | Modification of gateway on the South boundary wall.

SDNP/19/00661/LIS | Mr & Mrs De Pass | New Grove, Grove Street, Petworth | Modification of gateway on the South boundary wall.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/00416/LBC | Mr James Denham | 2 Pond Cottages, Loxwood Road, Plaistow | Retention of the works to 2 no. windows in rear and side elevations.

PS/19/00451/TPA | Mrs. Kerrie Daykin | Hornbeam, Chalk Road, Ifold | Crown reduce by 30% on 6 no. Oak trees. (T11, quoted as T14 TPO’d nos. T6), quoted as G12 x2 (TPO’d nos. T9 and T10) and quoted as G13 x2 (TPO’d nos. T7 and T8). All 6 no. trees subject to PS/90/00789/TPO.

PS/19/00466/PA16A | Dunsfold Road, Plaistow, Billingshurst | Installation of a 17.5m high T-range pole, 1 no. tri-sector antenna, 3 no. antenna within shroud, 2 no. equipment cabinets and 1 no. electrical meter cabinet.

Selsey

SY/19/00430/ELD | 18 The Causeway, Selsey | Confirming that the lawful use of the property is as a caravan site without any condition or limitation. (The unconditional use of the property as a caravan site).

Singleton

SDNP/19/00327/TCA | Mr M Swan | Trundle Cottage, A286 Cobblers Row to Middlefield, Singleton | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% and crown thin by 15-20% on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (T1-T3). Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Cypress tree (T4).

Southbourne

SB/19/00452/PLD | Mrs. Suzanne Holloway | 9 Manor Way, Southbourne | Proposed letting of one bedroom.

SB/19/00446/TPA | Mrs Frost | The Sanderling, Gordon Road, Southbourne | Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) and remove crossing/rubbing branches on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (marked on plan as T1, TPO’d as T2) subject to SB/97/00906/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/00608/HOUS | Mr and Mrs Willan | 1 Frys Farm Cottage, School Lane, Stedham | Proposed external alarm bell on the South Elevation. Alterations and additions to fenestration on the West Elevation.

SDNP/19/00609/LIS | Mr and Mrs Willan | 1 Frys Farm Cottage, School Lane, Stedham | Proposed external alarm bell on the South Elevation. Alterations and additions to fenestration on the West Elevation. Internal Alterations to First Floor Bedroom and Bathroom Layout.

SDNP/19/00656/LDP | Mr T Harriss | Stubbsfield, Iping Lane, Iping | Application for a Certificate of Proposed Development under section 192 of the Town and Country Planning Act to seek confirmation that the erection of a detached garage is permitted development.

Westbourne

WE/19/00423/FUL | Mr A Barton | Land South West Of Racton View, Marlpit Lane, Hambrook, Westbourne | Retention of 3 no. identical timber storage sheds.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00437/TCA | Mr Basil Taylor | Sunnybrook, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Notification of intention to reduce south-west sectors back to the boundary and reduce height and rest of the crown by 25% on 1 no. Oak tree.

WI/19/00460/DOM | Mr & Mrs Spencer | Anchor Cottage, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Single storey rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/19/00383/FUL | Mr & Mrs C Bruce | Laughing Waters And Strand End, East Strand, West Wittering | Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings (Strand End and Laughing Waters) and the construction of 2 no. new sustainable dwellings with a double garage, pool house and pool.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00360/FUL | Mr Steve Calder-Smith | Stable Field, Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green | Change of use of agricultural field to community sports field for 5 years.