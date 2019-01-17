Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst planning applications 17-23 Jan 2019

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council and Arun District Council.

Aldingbourne

AL/137/18/HH | Mr G Green & Mrs D Evans | Oaklands, Littleheath Road, Fontwell | Single storey extension & detached garage.

Aldwick

AW/362/18/HH | Mr A Aylmore | 18 Gunwin Court, Aldwick | Side & rear single storey extension, side dormer projection to existing first floor & detached garage.

AW/363/18/T | | Mr Phillip Russell | 20 The Oaks, Aldwick | Prune branches overhanging neighbouring property by 4.1m to 1 No. Oak tree.

Angmering

A/173/18/T | Mr Mike Broughton | Manor House, Mulberry Hollow, Angmering | Crown lift 3m to 1 No. Holm Oak tree.

Arundel

AB/132/18/HH | Ms Helen Fathers | 25 Stewards Rise, Arundel | Two storey side extension & single storey side/rear extension including demolition of existing garage & summer house.

Bersted

BE/138/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Walters | 25 South Way, Bersted | Single storey rear extension & internal alterations.

BE/140/18/A | Mr James Hadley | Unit 8 Clock Park, 8 Shripney Road, Bersted | Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia with deatyre LED strip above, 1x internally illuminated projecting sign & 1x non-illuminated totem sign.

Birdham

BI/18/03352/FUL | Miss Bertille Guilbert | Sarnia, Main Road, Birdham | Development of 4 no. 3 bed dwellings

Bognor Regis

BR/317/18/PL | Annandale Developments Ltd | 86 Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis | Erection of a first-floor rear extension & the provision of 2 No. two bedroomed flats (resubmission following BR/42/18/PL).

BR/330/18/PL | Stonepillow | 15 Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis | Change of use of existing single storey area from C2 (Residential Institution) to D1 (Non-Residential Institution) & erection of a single storey rear extension & new access ramp/steps.

BR/331/18/HH | Mr M Weller | 1 Waverley Road, Bognor Regis | Dormer projection to existing first floor.

Bosham

BO/18/03190/DOM | Mr A Medina | Brooklyn Cottage, Moreton Road, Bosham | Alterations and extension to ancillary building.

Boxgrove

BX/18/03472/DOM | Ms Paula Garraway | 33 Crouch Cross Lane, Boxgrove | Single storey rear extension.

BX/18/03453/TCA | Mr Stuart Power | Thatch Cottage, Church Lane, Boxgrove | Notification of intention to crown reduce branch ends by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T1).

BX/19/00014/DOM | Mrs Rebecca Wingate | 43 Priors Acre, Boxgrove | Remove existing conservatory and construct single storey extension to rear of property.

Chichester

CC/18/02999/FUL | Mistletoe Properties | 11 West Street, Chichester | Replacement shopfront and fascia.

CC/18/03000/LBC | Mistletoe Properties | 11 West Street, Chichester | Replacement shopfront and fascia.

CC/18/03267/LBC | Mr Tony Gregory | 32 St Pauls Road, Chichester | Change colour of paint work from white to Farrow & Ball Light Blue No. 22 paint on rendering to part front elevation wall to match neighbouring 34 St Pauls Rd (as approved under planning application 10/00909/LBC).

CC/18/03268/FUL | Mr Mark Rayner | Chichester Bowling Club, The Pavilion, Priory Lane, Chichester | Demolish existing works depot, adjoining lean to and existing masonry wall. Convert part of the existing Clubhouse outhouses into new equipment store. Grass over area and provide new footpath.

CC/18/03269/FUL | Mr S Mehra | Unit 1, Block B, Southern Gate, Chichester | Change of use from B1 office to D1 orthodontist clinic.

CC/18/03320/FUL | 77 Property Ltd | 23 Lavant Road, Chichester | Redevelopment of the site with a terrace of 2 no. 4-bed and 2 no. 3-bed dwellings, parking, landscaping and associated works.

CC/18/03399/PLD | Mr. And Mrs. Garne | 53 Little Breach, Chichester | Creation and installation of 5 no. new openings/windows to gable wall (East Elevation).

CC/18/03466/TPA | Mr. Serge Paris | East Walls Hotel, 3 East Row, Chichester | Reduce height by up to 3m on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/04/00353/TPO.

Donnington

D/18/03283/PLD | Mr John Marston | 8 Waterside Drive, Donnington | Single storey rear extension and 1 no. dormer to west elevation.

East Preston

EP/183/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Andrew Harding | 11 Michel Grove, East Preston | Two storey side extension to include a double garage, single storey rear extension, single storey front extension & altered vehicle access to the property.

EP/186/18/HH | Mr Mark Nicholls | 1 Tamarisk Way, East Preston | Two storey side extension, rear extension and front extension including demolition of existing conservatory and alterations to fenstration

EP/187/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Knowlton | 69 The Ridings, East Preston | Single storey rear extension. Dormer extension to east roof slope.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/18/03044/PLD | Mrs Catherine Smith | The Beeches, 23 Barn Road, East Wittering | Proposed lawful development fro conversion of garage into habitable space.

EWB/18/03224/FUL | Mr & Mrs C Porter | Lowick West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Construction of replacement detached house, garage and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission EWB/17/03084/FUL - to update drawings numbers to show amendments to include drawing numbers: C0111-P001, P111, P112, P113, P114, P211, P212, P213.

EWB/18/03278/DOM | Mrs Sarah Dobson | Marian Cottage, 21 Barn Road, East Wittering | Single storey extension, internal alterations and loft conversion.

EWB/18/03433/DOM | Dr Ellen Campbell | Kendalls, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Demolition of existing conservatory to be replaced with new single storey rear extension. New 2nd storey extension at rear. Conversion of existing store to habitable accommodation. New detached store at front of property. New ground floor extension with front balcony over at first floor level. General internal/external and alterations and additions including front balcony.

Felpham

FP/271/18/PL | Bishop Tufnell C of E Junior and Infant Schools | Bishop Tufnell C Of E Junior And Infant School, Pennyfields, Felpham | All weather surface & play equipment

FP/273/18/T | Mr Paul Hull | Bishop Tufnell C Of E Junior And Infant School, Pennyfields, Felpham | Take down to stump level 2 No. Ash trees.

FP/274/18/PL | Mr T Barnes & Ms L Reddie | 10 Felpham Gardens, Felpham | Demolition of 1 No. house & erection of 2 No. detached chalet style dwellings with garaging & car parking.

FP/276/18/HH | Mr P Logan | 31 South Drive, Felpham | Single storey rear extension & conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a front & rear dormer.

Fernhurst

SDNP/18/06452/FUL | Mr Stewart Cise | Land adjacent to Linghurst, 8 Park Lane, Fernhurst | New dwelling and associated works including retaining boundary wall.

SDNP/18/06484/TCA | Mr Kevin Jones | Fernhurst Cemetery, Church Road, Fernhurst | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Common Walnut tree (T121), reduce radial canopy spread to no less than 3m on 1 no. Goat Willow tree (T122) and reduce crown height by 2m on 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T123).

SDNP/18/06488/TCA | Mr Kevin Jones | Recreation Ground, The Green, Fernhurst | Notification of intention to coppice 1 no. Hazel tree (T124) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T128). Reduce lateral branches growing from historical branch wound located centrally at 8m above ground level back to stub on 1 no. Common Oak tree (T125). Reduce western radial spread by 3m (to leave a spread of no less than 5m) on 1 no. Common Oak tree (T126). Reduce height by 4m (to 18m) and reduce northern, eastern and southern radial spreads to no less than 6m on 1 no. Common Oak tree (T127). Remove deadwood (greater than 25mm diameter) and reduce lateral limbs from branch stub on north-eastern side at 5m above ground level by 5m on 1 no. Common Oak tree (T131).

Ferring

FG/172/18/PL | Ms J Andrews | First Floor Flat, 9 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane | Readvertisement due to Juliet Balcony Details Plan. Change 1 No. window to bi-fold doors & Juliet balcony.

FG/222/18/A | Mr Steve Roberts | Land at Asda Superstore, Littlehampton Road, Ferring Worthing | Retrofitting existing totem sign to add illuminated petrol price sign relating to an onsite petrol filling station (amendment to FG/163/18/A).

FG/224/18/HH | Mr Ian Piddock | 25A Foamcourt Waye, Ferring | Single storey rear extension & porch.

Fishbourne

FB/18/03348/DOM | Miss Michelle Warner | Sideways, 87 Salthill Road, Fishbourne | Ground floor and garden room glazing reconfiguration, wall material changes and internal layout changes.

FB/18/03401/FUL | Seaward Properties Ltd | 98 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne | Erection of 5 no. age restricted bungalows, with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

FB/18/03440/DOM | Mr Mark Seeley | 4 Deeside Avenue, Fishbourne | Single storey front, rear and side extension

FB/19/00039/DOM | Mr C Budd | Fairfield, Halfrey Road, Fishbourne | Erection of a garden shed

Fittleworth

SDNP/18/06455/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Nowak | 2- The Old School, Old School House , School Lane, Fittleworth | Single storey side and rear extensions with various alterations and additions to fenestration.

Harting

SDNP/18/06512/FUL | Mrs A Rump | Land East of Nyewood House, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood, South Harting | Change of use of vacant woodland and former site of temporary agricultural workers dwelling to wood sculptors studio and workshop.

Kingston

K/41/18/HH | Mr K Wheeler | Coastal House, 45 Coastal Road, Kingston | Two storey rear/side extension, two storey front extension, first floor side extension & addition of a 2nd floor.

Lavant

LV/18/03407/FUL | Mr & Mrs Cunningham | St Wilfrids Hospice Outlet Store, Lavant Road, Chichester | Change of use from Class A1 to Class A1/Class D2 (Gym/fitness centre) inc internal alterations - variation of condition 4 of planning permission LV/18/00613/FUL - The gym/fitness centre premises shall not be open to the public (or open for trading purposes) except between the hours of 06.00 - 22.00 hours Monday to Fridays and 08.00 - 16.00 hours Saturdays and Sundays.

Linchmere

LM/19/00023/PA1A | Mr Chris Barrett | 8 Sturt Avenue, Camelsdale, Linchmere | Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5m (b) maximum height - 3.999m (c) height of eaves - 1.938m.

Littlehampton

LU/366/18/PL | Mr & Mrs M Stoner | The Lodge, Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton | Enclosure of vacant land to form part of garden

Middleton

M/153/18/PL | Galower Build | Land adjacent to 46 Sea Lane, Middleton-On-Sea | 1 No. dwelling with detached garage (amendment following M/7/16/PL)

M/157/18/PL | Mr P Trebble | Communal Garden, Elmer Sands Estate, Adj 18 Manor Way | Replacement of existing timber shed

Midhurst

SDNP/18/06403/LIS | Mr Ben Kirk | Old Surgery, Ground Floor Office, Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst | Proposed internal works.

Milland

SDNP/18/06259/CND | Mr and Mrs Russell Cobb | Walnut Tree Cottage, Cooks Pond Road, Milland | Variation of conditions 1 of permission SDNP/16/01318/HOUS. Reconfiguration of windows and doors on south and east elevations. Change all windows and doors within new extension to crittall style dark grey aluminium.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/18/03391/TPA | Mr Barrier | Mistwood, 5 The Close, Ifold, Loxwood | Fell 1 no. English Oak (T1). Crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) and deadwood on 3 no. English Oak trees (T2-T4) All 4 no. trees are within Group, G3 subject to PS/89/00786/TPO.

PS/18/03456/DOM | Mr & Mrs M Coltman | Hillview, The Ride, Ifold, Loxwood | Single storey rear extension, new front dormer windows and repitching of garage roof

PS/19/00030/DOM | Mr & Mrs G Burrell | Burrells, Plaistow Road, Ifold, Loxwood | Two bay garage

Rustington

R/300/18/HH | Mrs M Owen | 8 Dawtrey Close, Rustington | Front porch with WC

R/302/18/HH | Mr & Mrs Holder | 16 Meadway, Rustington | Single storey front extension, single story side extension and conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include 1 x front and 1 x rear dormer and raising of ridge height

R/303/18/T | Hargreves | 2 Broadmark Lane, Rustington | Crown lift of 3m and crown reduction of 2m to 1 No. Yew tree.

Selsey

SY/18/03326/FUL | Reef Homes Ltd | 17-19 Seal Road, Selsey | Alterations and conversion of main property into 7 no. flats and alterations and conversion of the former owners accommodation into a self contained bungalow with associated access, parking, bin and cycle storage.

SY/18/03421/DOM | Mr Paul Paffard | Wayside, Chichester Road, Selsey | Proposed ground and first floor extensions and new garages and carport

Sidlesham

SI/18/03252/LBC | Mr & Mrs R & P Brewster | The Old Doctors House, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham | Proposed partial demolition of residential accommodation and replace with 2 single storey extensions, including a new front porch and entrance, a single storey orangery and minor landscaping amendment works.

SI/18/03429/ELD | Mrs P Smith | The Fairways, Brimfast Lane, Sidlesham | Existing lawful development certificate for use as commercial storage (B8).

Southbourne

SB/18/03297/TPA | Mrs Maureen Haydon | Pine Cottage, 12 Frarydene, Prinsted, Emsworth | Crown reduce by up to 25% (all round), crown thin by 20% and deadwood on 1 no. Corsican Pine tree (T1) subject to SB/82/00875/TPO.

SB/18/03428/FUL | Mr & Mrs John Fuller | Field South Of 230 Main Road, Southbourne | Material change of use of the land for stationing of caravans for residential occupation for single pitch Gypsy site with facilitating development (hard standing and utility building).

Stoughton

SDNP/18/06163/FUL | Elsie Rutland | Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home , Newbarn Lane, Lordington | Alterations and the construction of a link between main building and existing outbuilding

SDNP/18/06439/TCA | Mr Tim Leonard | Beech Tree Barn, Diddybones Nap, Forestside, Stoughton | Reduce by up to 3 m (overall height and width), remove smaller diameter lower branches to give it a slight crown raise, remove obvious dead wood and tidy old wound on 1 no. Beech tree, subject to 98/00979/TPO (G1).

Tangmere

TG/18/03445/FUL | Mr Neil Simpson (Side Developments Ltd) | Land West Of Kimkarlo, Church Lane, Tangmere | Erection of 4 no. 3 bed dwellings with integral garages/carports and formation of new access.

Walberton

WA/112/18/CLE | Mr J Turner | Star Plants, Lake Lane, Barnham | Lawful development certificate for the existing use of the land & associated structures. This application also lies within the parish of Yapton

WA/113/18/HH | Mr Mark Baxter | 9 Orchard Way, Fontwell, Walberton | Two storey rear extension, first floor side extension & conversion of garage to habitable use.

WA/114/18/HH | Mr Christopher New | 5 Orchard Crescent, Arundel Road, Fontwell | Single storey front extension, internal works & brick built garage with a pitched tiled roof.

Westbourne

WE/18/03443/DOM | Mr. N Sherriff | 4 Mill Road, Westbourne | Single storey rear and side extensions.

West Wittering

WW/18/03270/DOM | Mr John Hardy | Horseshoe Cottage, Elms Ride, West Wittering | Demolition of side extension and conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension and two storey side extension.

WW/18/03380/FUL | Mr Robertson | The Club House Millenium Field, Elms Lane, West Wittering | Change use of roof space including dormer to create additional lounge area. Construction of balcony/decking areas and external staircase on front (south) elevation and associated works.

WW/18/03451/DOM | Mrs Anna Hardy | 9 Coastguard Cottages, Snow Hill, West Wittering | Proposed two storey rear/side extension

WW/18/03452/LBC | Mrs Anna Hardy | 9 Coastguard Cottages, Snow Hill, West Wittering | Proposed two storey rear/side extension.

WW/18/03458/DOM | Mr Mark Caddy | Little Mead Wellsfield, West Wittering | Single storey rear extension, extension to rear dormer, garage conversion and infilling of existing carport to form garage

WW/18/03459/DOM | Mr & Mrs Gilbey | Eversley, Royce Way, West Wittering | Remodelling of existing dwelling, new windows, enlarged/altered extensions. New garage.

WW/19/00041/DOM | Mrs Judith Wheeler | Buckleberries, 11 Cakeham Road, West Wittering | Side extension to replace existing garage, garden room and porch