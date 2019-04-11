Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst planning applications, April 11-17

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Aldwick

AW/90/19/T | Mrs Hanah Robson | The Gables, 3 Kingsway, Bognor Regis | Crown reduction of 8m to 2 No. Sycamore trees.

AW/102/19/HH | Mr W Gage | 34 Aldwick Gardens, Bognor Regis | Demolition & erection of garage; single storey rear extension & 1 No. roof light.

Appledram

AP/19/00740/DOM | Mrs Bradbury | Ferndale, 133 Birdham Road, Appledram | Retrospective erection of 6ft featherboard fence and gates. Additional trees to be planted.

AP/19/00861/ELD | Young & CO.’s Brewery PLC | Crown And Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram | Existing lawful development certificate to clarify that the external mobile bar is a temporary structure and so cannot constitute development requiring planning permission.

Barnham & Eastergate

EG/20/19/T | Mr Hughes | 19 Holmdale, Eastergate | Crown lift westerly spread to 3m and lateral reduction of northern spread by 2m and western spread by 0.5m to 1 No. English Oak tree.

Bepton

SDNP/19/01182/HOUS | Mr Ray Heagarty | Wickford Point, Bepton Road, Bepton | Demolish existing two storey bay window to South-East elevation. Construct single storey extension to South-East elevation with balcony and access from bifold doors in existing first floor opening.

Bersted

BE/34/19/HH | Mr A Hunt | 54 Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis | Rear single storey extension.

Bignor

SDNP/19/01475/LIS | Mr & Mrs Seal | Home Cottage, Back Lane, Bignor | Removal of internal raised concrete areas within 1950s extension and underpinning of north, east and south walls of this extension.

Birdham

BI/19/00845/FUL | Mrs K Barnes | Common Piece, Main Road, Birdham | Use of land for the stationing of a static caravan.

Bognor Regis

BR/77/19/PL | Miss H Chant | Durban Road Business Centre, Unit 8, Durban Road, Bognor Regis | Change the use from an industrial unit (B1 Business) to a fitness gym (D2 Assembly or Leisure).

Bosham

BO/19/00763/DOM | Mrs Isabelle Mathew | Land At Rear Of Holly Cottage, Bosham Lane, Bosham | Retention of cesspool.

Boxgrove

BX/19/00665/FUL | Mr And Mrs L Tooze | Land To Side And Rear Of 16 Crouch Cross Lane, Boxgrove | 1 no. new dwellings and replacement garage.

Bury

SDNP/19/01400/HOUS | Mr and Mrs Milne | Cokes Lodge, West Burton Road, West Burton, Pulborough | Alterations including fenestration changes and the erection of single storey side extension and porch.

SDNP/19/01539/LIS | Mr and Mrs Milne | Cokes Lodge, West Burton Road, West Burton, Pulborough | Alterations including fenestration changes and the erection of single storey side extension and porch.

Chichester

CC/19/00494/FUL | Mrs Jackie Prescott | 16 Market Road, Chichester | Installation of air conditioning unit.

CC/19/00496/FUL | Ms Janet Bakose | Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road, Chichester | Erection of Spiegeltent for a temporary 10 week period from September to November 2019.

CC/19/00767/DOM | Mrs L Carline | 8 Parchment Street, Chichester | Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/00777/DOM | Mr T Martindale | 40 Parklands Road, Chichester | Erection of first floor side extension.

CC/19/00854/TPA | Ms Sarah Williams | Victoria Court, 22 St Pancras, Chichester | Fell 5 no. Sycramore trees (quoted as T1-T3, T6 and T7) within Group, G1 subject to CC/13/00099/TPO.

CC/19/00843/FUL | Mr Oliver Denniss | 8 West Pallant, Chichester | Change of use from Business/Financial services to 1 no. Dwelling.

CC/19/00866/DOM | Mr J Corrie | 21 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester | Works to North elevation including pitch roof single storey extension and addition of 1no. dormer to create habitable space at second floor level. Installation of 2no. skylights to South elevation.

CC/19/00867/DOM | Mr And Mrs C Brownlee | 21 Canal Place, Chichester | Erection of side infill two storey extension with alterations and additions to fenestration. Alteration of flat roof to pitched roof over bay window.

CC/19/00905/PA3O | St Cross Homes (Winchester) Ltd | Southgate House, 5 -6 Southgate, Chichester | Change of use from office (Use Class B1a) to Residential (Use Class C3).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/00864/FUL | Mitchells and Butlers | Bosham Inn, Main Road, Bosham | Internal and external alterations including the installation of a bi-fold doorset, new steps to form a larger landing area and improvements to the external seating area. Internal works to provide new toilets and general repair and maintenance.

CH/19/00865/LBC | Mitchells and Butlers | Bosham Inn, Main Road, Bosham | Internal and external alterations including the installation of a bi-fold doorset, new steps to form a larger landing area and improvements to the external seating area. Internal works to provide new toilets and general repair and maintenance.

CH/19/00906/DOM | Mr And Mrs D Duthie | Renwood House, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook | Retrospective two storey side extension with associated roof works and various alterations and additions (amended from approved scheme).

Compton

SDNP/19/01144/LDE | Mrs B Rolt | Telegraph House, Fernbeds Lane, Compton | Existing Lawful Development -extension to main building and outbuilding. Use of main building and extension as residential (C3) and use of outbuilding and extension as annex (C3).

Donnington

D/19/00896/DOM | Mr Coggings | 40 Grosvenor Road, Donnington | Erection of infill rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

Earnley

E/19/00443/TPA | Mr White | Lidney Croft, Batchmere Road, Almodington, Earnley | Fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (quoted as T21) within Area, A1 subject to E/13/00157/TPO.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/01236/TCA | Mr Richard Everett | Old Vicarage, Easebourne Street, Easebourne | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Laural tree.

SDNP/19/01473/LDP | Mrs J Prior | Beech Mill, Dodsley Lane, Easebourne | Change of use of loft space to habitable accommodation with installation of 4 no. roof lights.

East Lavington

SDNP/19/01452/HOUS | Ms C Taylor | 1 Wallace Square, East Lavington | 1no. dormer to South elevation and 1no. conservation type rooflight to West elevation.

East Preston

EP/36/19/HH | Ms S Gardiner | 9 Myrtle Grove, East Preston | Change of pitched roofs to full gable roofs, new mono-pitch dormers to front & rear elevations on main dwelling, new gate, posts & fence to front of property site & change of existing annexe roof to split mono-pitch roof.

Felpham

FP/59/19/T | Mr Stephen Taylor | 54 Outerwyke Road, Felpham | Fell 3 No. Monterey Cypress trees, and various works to 1 No. Silver Birch tree and 4 No. Monterey Cypress trees

FP/70/19/PL | Mr M Belcher | 19 Rife Way, Felpham | Change of use of 2 No. flats into 1 No. dwellinghouse.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/01054/HOUS | Mr Bill Mills | Stanley Farm, Highfield Lane, Linchmere | Extension comprising Breakfast Room, Utility Room and Larder.

SDNP/19/01350/HOUS | Mr P Morrow | Little Shalford, Square Drive, Kingsley Green, Fernhurst | Erection of ground floor rear extension and first floor side extension. Alterations and additions to fenestration including 2 no. dormer windows.

Ferring

FG/24/19/T | Mr Ruby | Grange House, Church Lane, Ferring | Reduce crown of 1 No. Gingko tree by 2.5m & reduce crown by 2.5m & crown lift lower canopy to 5m over highway to 1 No. Oak tree.

FG/35/19/PL | Quercus | Quercus Nursery, Littlehampton Road, Ferring | Variation of condition 2 following a grant of planning permission FG/52/18/PL - permit deliveries to be made to the site by HGVs. No more than 5 times per week between the hours of 05.00 & 06.00 & in addition to deliveries made during the hours of 06.00 to 19.00

Fishbourne

FB/19/00857/DOM | Mr & Mrs Stubbs | 11 Bethwines Close, Fishbourne | Proposed replacement conservatory.

FB/19/00909/FUL | Mr And Mrs A Guiry | 2 And 3 Old Park Lane, Fishbourne | Replacement dwelling for no. 3 Old Park Lane together with demolition of existing modern garage building and alterations to combine no. 2 and no. 3 Old Park Lane into one dwelling.

Harting

SDNP/19/01319/TPO | Mr Anthony Rix | Marden Farm Cottage, Eastfield Lane, East Harting | Fell 1 no. Oak tree (x4 stems) within Area, A1 subject to SDNP/64/00555/TPO.

Heyshott

SDNP/19/01322/LDE | Mr & Mrs Davey | Northend House, Polecats, Heyshott | Retention of existing gates and brick piers serving access to Northend House.

SDNP/19/01374/LIS | Miss Lisa Newman | Laurel Cottage, Heyshott Street, Heyshott | Installation of a temporary office in garden.

Kirdford

KD/19/00659/LBC | Mr & Mrs Claydon | Oakfield House, Village Road, Kirdford | Re-arrange existing windows/entrances and erection of a new porch.

KD/19/00701/LBC | Mr Frank Illston | The Old Post Office, Village Road, Kirdford | Remove the original buildings roof and replace the existing felt with breathable felt, fit new treated battens and new clay tiles to match existing.

SDNP/19/01442/HOUS | Mr H Hourihan | Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane to Linfold Road, Strood Green, Kirdford | Replacement of existing garden rooms with the erection of an oak framed garden room - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/18/00366/HOUS - Alterations to north elevation.

Lavant

SDNP/19/01388/TCA | Mr Philip Collins | Robsons Orchard, Lavant Road, Lavant | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m-2m on 1 no. Prunus (T1) and 1 no. Ceanothus (T2).

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/01389/TCA | Mrs C Lewis | Old Bakery, The Street, Lodsworth, Petworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Berberis tree (1), 1 no. Spiraza tree (2), 1 no. Hazel tree (3), 1 no. Phormium tree ( 4) and 1 no. Spindle (Euonymus) tree (5).

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/01342/LIS | Mr & Mrs Keith Sheppard | Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall | Internal and external alterations to extension constructed in 2000. Changes to fenestration.

SDNP/19/01347/TCA | Mrs Jane Landstrom | Bishops Cottage, 164 High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow (T1).

SDNP/19/01448/LIS | Sir Vernon Ellis | Greengate Farm House, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall | Removal of internal walls in garage. Replacement of existing sanitary-ware in shower room. Removal of window to North elevation, widen existing opening and install window removed and retained from main house.

Middleton

M/14/19/CLE | Mr K Gale | Land adjacent to 46 Sea Lane, Middleton on Sea | Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for a an existing development - Confirmation required that works have commenced

Midhurst

SDNP/19/00265/HOUS | Mr Porter | Rosedale, Ashfield Road, Midhurst | Proposed garage extension with alterations to fenestration, 2 no. roof lights and new pitched roof to provide storage space.

North Mundham

NM/19/00677/FUL | Mr I Griffiths | South Mundham Farm, South Mundham Road, South Mundham | Change of use of flint barns to 3 no. residential units and replacement of existing agricultural buildings with 3 no. residential units.

Oving

O/19/00568/DOM | Mr & Mrs Dominic Russell | Highground, Drayton Lane, Oving, Chichester | Erection of garden room/store plus new roof to existing (attached) store building.

O/19/00619/FUL | Seaward (Bognor Road) Limited | ormer Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester | Hybrid planning application for re-development of site. Detailed permission sought for vehicular access, 84 bed hotel, Pub/Restaurant (615 sqm) and 3 no. Class B1(c)/B2/B8/Trade Units (7870 sqm). Outline approval, with all matters reserved, is sought for 3 no. A3 Units (349 sqm), 1 no. A3/A5 Unit (227 sqm), and 1 no. D2 unit (930 sqm).

O/19/00873/ADV | Mr Pete Hodgson | Land East Of A27 And South Of B2144 Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke | 5 no. flags on aluminium poles.

Petworth

SDNP/19/01396/LIS | Mr Piero Sardano | The New Street Bar and Grill, New Street, Petworth | Signage changes to North elevation, pantone: 5245 #E3C8AF, font: Rockwell.

SDNP/19/01397/ADV | Mr Piero Sardano | The New Street Bar and Grill, New Street, Petworth | Signage changes to North elevation, pantone: 5245 #E3C8AF, font: Rockwell.

SDNP/19/01413/HOUS | Mr Farhad Zarrindej | Heath End Lodge, Station Road, Petworth | Demolition of existing garage/ store. Two storey rear extension and new entrance porch to South elevation, 2no. dormers to North elevation with changes to fenestration and associated internal alterations. Erection of new car port with workshop.

Selsey

SY/19/00781/PLD | Mr Graham Page | Clevedon, 41 Manor Road, Selsey | Single Storey Rear Extension.

SY/19/00910/FUL | Mr E Sye | J And B Drinks Trading, 153 High Street, Selsey | Change of Use from A1 to A4.

Sidlesham

SI/19/00892/FUL | Ann Campbell | Yeomans Mill Lane, Sidlesham | Erection of Westholm two bedroom bungalow. Removal of Condition 1 from Planning Permission SI/8/91 to remove the limitation of occupancy.

Southbourne

SB/19/00750/DOM | Mr & Mrs A Lane | 22 Nelson Close, Southbourne | Single storey rear extension with roof lantern and new rear dormer.

SB/19/00881/DOM | Mr & Mrs Wileman | 8 Manor Gardens Southbourne | Works to South elevation including single storey rear extension and 1no. dormer over to create habitable space at first floor level. New entrance porch to North elevation.

SB/19/00914/DOM | Mr David Bourne | Somerley, 121 Stein Road, Southbourne | Demolish conservatory and construct a single storey extension to South and East elevations. Change to fenestration of East elevation, installation of a flue to North elevation and associated internal works.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/01363/FUL | Mr M Burton | Rotherhill Nurseries, School Lane, Stedham | Rainwater harvesting reservoir (retrospective) and new overflow pond.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/01479/OHL | Louise Garland | Fir Cottage, Burton Park Road, Barlavington, Petworth | Replacement and relocation of existing overhead pole and stay.

Tangmere

TG/19/00835/FUL | Tangmere Tower CIC | Tangmere Control Tower, Tangmere Airfield, Tangmere Road, Tangmere | Removal of block work infill from 1 no. former external door opening and installation of steel door. Removal of adjacent trees and shrubs.

TG/19/00836/LBC | Tangmere Tower CIC | Tangmere Control Tower, Tangmere Airfield, Tangmere Road, Tangmere | Removal of block work infill from 1 no. former external door opening and installation of steel door. Removal of adjacent trees and shrubs.

Westbourne

WE/19/00882/LBC | Ms S Meyrick-Cole | Smugglers Cottage, Church Road, Westbourne | Erection of replacement frontage garden walls and gates with various alterations including the realignment of the front gate.

WE/19/00888/DOM | Mr & Mrs Hawkins | Yew Tree Cottage, North Street, Westbourne | To demolish rear conservatory and replace with new timber conservatory.

WE/19/00889/LBC | Mr & Mrs Hawkins | Yew Tree Cottage, North Street, Westbourne | To demolish rear conservatory and replace with timber conservatory.

West Wittering

WW/19/00511/ELD | Miss Julie Heslop | Stonesthrow, 52 Howard Avenue, West Wittering | Existing lawful development - confirm outbuilding build complies with permitted application WW/14/00832/DOM. Confirm outbuilding use as overnight sleeping accomodation.

WW/19/00890/DOM | Mr & Mrs Petch | Englefield, Royce Way, West Wittering | First floor extension over existing ground floor single storey element, loft conversion with dormers & replacement garage.

WW/19/00908/PLD | Mrs Elizabeth Graham | Swallows, Royce Way, West Wittering | Construction of single storey rear extension, new hardstanding and widening existing access.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00562/TCA | Mr Kevin Twelvetrees | and And Pond West Of Wisborough Green Village Hall, School Road, Wisborough Green | Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Aspen trees and to prune 8 no. Aspen trees by 2.5m in height.

Yapton

Y/17/19/HH | Mrs Morris | 8 Mill View Road, Yapton | Two storey rear extension