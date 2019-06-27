Chichester canal death 'not suspicious'

The death of a man who was found in Chichester canal this morning is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Police responded to reports of a body in the canal at about 10.50 this morning (Thursday June 27) and the body was retrieved with the help of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The man's identity is not yet known, police have said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police received a report of a body of a man in Chichester canal in Stockbridge Road at 10.50am on Thursday (June 27).

"An area cordon was put in place while the body, with the assistance of West Sussex Fire Service, was retrieved. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroners Officer will be continuing enquiries.

"The identity of the man has not yet been established."