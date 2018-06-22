Chichester Cathedrals to showcase exhibition of large-scale sculptures

A new exhibition of large-scale sculptures is set to open at Chichester Cathedral.

‘Thresholds’, a collection of work by artist Diane Maclean, will open tomorrow.

The visually striking exhibition of sculpture will explore powerful themes of transformation and journey.

Thresholds has been created by Diane Maclean, the internationally-renowned sculptor and environmental artist, and consists of five large-scale stainless steel sculptures situated both inside and outside the cathedral.

The majority of the pieces have never been seen before and have been made specially for this free exhibition.

A Fellow of the Royal British Society of Sculptors, Diane’s work is a partnership between art and engineering that incorporates light, colour and a sense of motion to draw the spectator in.

Created as a direct response to its location at Chichester Cathedral, the exhibition consists of five separate steel structures placed in, and around, the cathedral – taking visitors on an inspirational journey around this nine hundred year old place of worship.

Among the visually-arresting pieces on display is ‘Circle of Light’, located in the North Transept, where over six feet tall steel columns bathe the onlooker in a sanctuary of light. The recently opened Paradise – the sacred central area of the Cathedral’s Cloisters – will be host to the ‘Road Untravelled’, a thirty metre slim river of gleaming stainless steel that visitors will be able to walk alongside.

Other pieces in the exhibition include: ‘Resting Wing’, a single wing resting on a stone tomb in the South Aisle; ‘Trinity’, three circles carefully suspended above the Arundel Screen; and the exhibition title piece, ‘Thresholds’ - three large portals, or doorways, positioned on the South West Lawn, gesturing the viewer towards a mysterious personal journey.

A sculpture trail pamphlet accompanies the exhibition, available free of charge, and can be picked up in the Cathedral.

This exhibition has been curated by Jacquiline Cresswell, visual arts advisor and curator.

Thresholds runs from Friday, June 22, until Sunday, September 30.

Chichester Cathedral is open daily and entry is free.