Chichester College holding free heart screenings for 14 to 35 year olds

A free heart screening is being offered to 14 to 35 year olds at Chichester College in memory of a young man who lost his life to a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

David Green died in his sleep at just 19 years old in 2010, despite being an 'apparently fit young man' who regularly played hockey and football from the age of eight, according to his mother Gabby Broadhurst.

David was an 'apparently fit young man' who regularly played hockey and football from the age of eight. Picture contributed

In David's memory, his family and friends have set up the David Green Memorial Fund to raise money for the charity 'Cardiac Risk in the Young' (CRY),

Gabby said: "Since his death myself, family and friends have raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young to provide heart screenings for our local young people.

"We have held previous screenings in Bognor and this year we are holding screenings at The Sports Pavilion at Chichester College."

Bookings can be made for the free heart-screenings, which take place on September 22, under the private screening tab at www.testmyheart.org.uk.

The password, provided by Gabby, is Chichester2209.

Gabby said the five minute screening is 'vitally important' as it can 'potentially save young lives'.

She added: "Every week, 12 apparently fit and healthy young (aged 35 and under) people in the UK die from a previously undiagnosed heart condition.

"In 80 per cent of cases, there will have been no signs or symptoms, which is why CRY believes proactive screening is so vitally important – now testing over 23,000 young people every year.

"Please take advantage of this screening.

"If David had this opportunity he would be here today (so) please get your young people screened."

Last year, two of David's close friends cycled 456 miles from Southbourne to Germany to 'keep his memory alive'.

David's full story can be found here and you can donate to the charity here.

For more information on heart screenings visit the CRY website.

