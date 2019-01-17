Chichester companies team up in support of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Two Chichester companies have joined up to host a quiz night in aid of children’s charity The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust supports the families of children suffering a life-threatening illness from Arundel to Billingshurst, Petworth, Midhurst and Emsworth and along the coast.

On Wednesday, November 28, Glanvilles LLP and Thesis Asset Management Ltd co-hosted a quiz night at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery and raised a total of £1,275 for the charity.

Guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, members of local businesses, Snowdrop representatives and auctioneer John Cameron from BBC TV programme ‘Cash in the Attic’.

For further information on the charity or how you could play your part in fundraising visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.