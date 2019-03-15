Chichester dog triumphs at Crufts in agility championship

A dog from Chichester has beaten the best the country has to offer at Crufts.

Teal, a Shetland Sheepdog, has won one of the country’s most prestigious agility competitions after triumphing in the Kennel Club Agility Championships at Crufts on Sunday, March 10.

Owner, Hayley Telling and Teal won in the Medium category after competing against seven other dogs and handlers in both jumping and agility. Taking place at the world’s greatest dog show, they were up against the top medium dogs from around the country.

Large, medium and small dogs and their handlers who had won an Agility Certificate at a championship show in 2018 took part in the Kennel Club Agility Championships to compete for the title of Agility Champion.

Proud Hayley said: “I’m pretty tired now! The emotions just killed me. That was the main competition that I wanted to do well in, I’m a bit overwhelmed. I’m going to frame the certificate!

“The course was nice, I had to work it quite a lot and I had to hold my nerve right at the end, I nearly lost him over a jump but he listened and he was a good boy in the atmosphere.”

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club Secretary, said: “Very well done to Teal and Hayley on their brilliant achievement in the main arena, which showed that the pair had a really strong bond.

“All of the finalists of the Agility Championships should be very proud of their accomplishments, it is the most prestigious of all the agility competitions at Crufts and everyone who competed has done extremely well.”

To see some of Teal’s runs visit www.instagram.com/teal_john_dog