Chichester man seriously injured in car collision

A man from Chichester has been seriously injured in a car collision.

In a statement released this morning, Sussex Police said it was appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a pedestrian in Basin Road, Chichester.

Did you see what happened?

The incident, involving a silver Ford Fiesta, occurred close to the junction with Stockbridge Road about 7.04pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old local man, was taken to Southampton Hospital with serious back and leg injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured it on dash cam is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1165 of 26/03.