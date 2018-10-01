Chichester MP says royal visit is ‘very special’

MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan has said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy their visit to the city, as the ‘county’s capital’.

The former businesswoman said: “It is very special to be the first city in the country to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on an official visit.

“I’m sure they will receive the warmest welcome from everyone in the county’s capital.

“I hope their Royal Highnesses enjoy their time in Chichester visiting just one of the many historic gems of our city, before going onto open the University of Chichester’s fantastic new Technology Park soon to be home to the next generation of engineers, scientists and mathematicians.”

It comes after Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for West Sussex said Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to visit the county ‘frequently’ and get to know the area.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - everything you need to know about their visit to Sussex