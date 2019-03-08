Chichester mum 'incredulous' after being fined for dropping chocolate bar wrapper unintentionally

A mum-of-two from Chichester has been left stunned after being handed a fine of up to £100 for accidentally dropping a chocolate bar wrapper.

Tracy Longley, 45, from Maplehurst Road, said she was at South Pallant car park after a shopping trip with her 12-year-old daughter yesterday afternoon (Thursday), when she was approached by two East Hampshire environmental enforcement officers.

She said: "I had a Bounty in my pocket and it was a very windy day yesterday so the tiny wrapper must have fallen out. It was no more than 1 inch x 0.5 inches and I didn't see it fall.

"As I was getting into my car, two environmental officers walked up. One walked off and the other came to the drivers seat.

"I got out of the car and picked it up and thought that would be the end of it but I was then asked for my ID. I showed him my bank card and gave him my mobile number. I thought surely that was it.

"With that he told me I had committed a criminal offence and printed out the penalty notice."

On the penalty notice, the enforcement officer said Tracy had committed an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 by 'throwing the corner of a chocolate wrapper to the ground and walking away'.

Tracy said 'there was no way' the officer could have seen her deliberately throw the wrapper, insisting 'it was not intentional at all'.

The notice confirmed the £100 fine which would be reduced to £75 if paid within 14 days.

"He [the environmental officer] did not accept my apology or even look at me," Tracy said.

"He did not take a photo of the corner of the wrapper. He told me to take it to the Magistrates' Court if I had an issue.

"I was incredulous. I thought he was joking. I have appealed it and got an automated email response saying it can take up to 14 working days to be dealt with but my fine will be £100 by then.

"I am one of those people who always cleans up after myself. With all the crime and anti-social behaviour going on and they chase after me for this."

Chichester District Council has been approached for comment.

