Chichester nightlife and sports facilities rated the joint worst in UK, new report finds

Nightlife and sporting facilities in Chichester have been rated the joint worst in the whole of the UK, according to a new survey.

A BBC report outlining the best places to live in the UK for people aged under 26 revealed the district, which has 160 bars, clubs and pubs and 26 music events, scored zero for 'going out'.

The area received the same score for its 106 sports facilities.

The list ranked 378 local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland from highest to lowest, but BBC said comparative data for Northern Ireland wasn't available.

Looking at the scores across Sussex, Chichester joined Horsham, Arun and Mid-Sussex at the bottom of the nightlife rankings whilst Crawley, Brighton and Worthing topped the chart for the county. Horsham joined the Wealden and Rother as the lowest overall rated areas in Sussex (three).



Chichester was given an average score of four our of ten, scoring just one for its bus services and three for its youth population and 4G coverage.

The survey found the percentage of people in Chichester aged between 16 and 25 was 11 per cent, whilst it recorded a total of 154 young people who had moved out of the area.

However, the district was rated highly for mental health care (10) and employment (nine) for young people with 100 per cent of monthly therapy targets being hit and 12 people claiming welfare benefits per 1,000.

Chichester score five out of ten for rent and wild land, with the BBC reporting the average price per bedroom as £449 and the proportion of area that is natural land as 25 per cent. The

BBC sourced data from the Food Standards Agency, Sport England, Ofcom, the ONS and more.