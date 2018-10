The three Rotary Clubs of Chichester have teamed up and arranged an emergency collection for the Indonesia Tsunami Appeal.

The collection took place on Saturday, October 6. The clubs have passed on their sincere thanks to Chichester for being so generous. The funds have already been paid directly to provide shelter, aid, cooking utentials, tools, material and despitatly needed support. To provide further assistance or request more information, telephone 07980 239 227.