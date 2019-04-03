Chichester tip fire 'ongoing' as firefighting efforts continue

Firefighters are continuing their work to extinguish a large fire at a Chichester tip which broke out yesterday evening.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a large fire at Westhampnett amenity tip in Stane Street, Chichester, at 8.25pm.

The fire at the tip near Chichester last night

Four engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene, the spokesman said.

Crews worked throughout the night to tackle the fire.

This morning, two crews remain at the scene.

The spokesman said the incident had been scaled down but said: "It's still smoking a lot, it's still going."

The fire raged throughout the night

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

This morning, a spokesman from Petworth Fire Station wrote on social media: "Over night the crew of Petworth fire station were alerted to attend a fire at the community waste recycling facility in Chichester.

"The incident is still ongoing with a large volume of rubbish burning.

"We recommend that local residents keep doors and windows closed.

Smoke could be seen from miles around

"The facility will remain closed today as the fire fighting efforts continue."

