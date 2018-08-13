Chichester woman to walk 100 km for ‘amazing’ Snowdrop Trust

A Chichester woman is preparing to complete a 100km walk from Eastbourne to Arundel to raise money for an ‘amazing’ children’s charity Snowdrop.

Leda Gahan made the decision due to the ‘incredible support’ The Sussex Snowdrop Trust gave to her great-nephew Jaxson Scrivens, two, who was diagnosed with eye cancer, Retinoblastoma (Rb) at just 11 months old.

On her JustGiving page, Leda defined Rb as a rare form of cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of a retina and it is the most common primary malignant intraocular cancer in children.

She added: “Jaxson has been having treatment since December 2016 and he’s been so incredibly brave throughout, as have his doting parents, Emily and Owen.

“But they couldn’t have got through this without the incredible support of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, who, in Emily’s words, have been nothing but amazing.”

Based in Chichester, the charity provides nursing care at home for children who have life-threatening or terminal illnesses, as well as providing financial and emotional support for their families.

Owen Scrivens, Jaxson’s Dad, confirmed his son is now ‘stable’.

He said: “Snowdrop have been brilliant because we had one community nurse and she was so reliable, and if we had any concerns at all we could call her day or night.

“There were periods where the team were coming round every day to give Jaxson antibiotics at home and it’s that level of commitment that people have to just help out.”

Leda, who also completed a 100k walk for mental health charity ‘Mind’ in 2015, will be completing this year’s ‘slightly tougher’ walk on August 25, and she hopes to do so in less than 24 hours.

Leda, who has already beaten her £500 donation target, raising an amazing £960, said: “Any donations, no matter how big or small, will be so greatly appreciated and will be going towards such a worthy charity.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leda-tremble1.

