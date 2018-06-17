Children help design Shackleton artwork

The children at Coldwaltham School have been invited to help develop ideas for a public artwork at the new housing development in Shackleton Close, Coldwaltham.

The development will be so called because Sir Ernest Shackleton’s wife and daughter lived in the Parish and are buried in St Giles’ Church graveyard next to the school. Stonewater Developments visited Coldwaltham School with chainsaw carver Dave Lucas. The children - who have studied the adventures of Shackleton - drew their designs for the artwork based on their knowledge of the explorer’s expeditions to the Antarctic. The finished artwork is likely to be a large oak chest containing articles that Shackleton may have taken with him on his ventures to the South Pole.