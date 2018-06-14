Christmas ad in June ‘to get ahead of the competition’

The Beachcroft Hotel has begun advertising for Christmas with a front page ad in today’s Observer.

General manager at the Felpham hotel, Phillip Roberts, said he hoped the promotion would encourage customers from the local area who may not want to travel far to go somewhere enjoyable over the holiday season.

He said: “I’m probably a month or two ahead of the game but the team have worked hard on the brochure for the Christmas period, so I wanted to give it as much publicity as possible.

“The Observer’s got quite a large reach and we may get people joining us for a Christmas break or a New Year’s break.”

He said the hotel was offering something ‘a little bit different’ this year with a Basil Fawlty Christmas Special event and music from The Mersey Legends.

He added: “The main reason for us getting it out so early is because we’re so popular, we don’t really have any issues filling up Saturday and Sunday but what we’re trying to do is get people interested in our mid week events, so it’s really to get ahead of the competition.”