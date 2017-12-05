Christmas cheer at Petworth Street Party

The festive season has begun for many Petworth residents and visitors, following last weekend’s day of family fun.

On Saturday, December 2, the town was filled with festivity, as the streets shut to make way for Christmas stalls and eateries. Petworth Town Youth Band started off the day in Market Square, setting the mood with their seasonal songs.

Petworth Street Party and Christmas lights on Saturday 02 December 2017. www.polopictures.co.uk Clive Bennett 20171202 2017 Clive Bennett Photography 02/12/2017

Snow flurried from a machine at the top of Allan’s menswear, providing great entertainment for children and adults passing by.

Father Christmas welcomed children in the Leconfield Hall, as they prepared their lanterns for the live nativity procession.

The star of the show, Darcy the donkey, led the procession from St Mary’s church along Lombard Street before taking a lap of the town centre, followed by children dressed as angels, kings and shepherds.

Communal carol singing was lead by Petworth Town Band, as the crowds gathered to watch Lord Egremont, along with his two grandchildren, Esme and Eddie, turn on the Christmas tree lights.

The winners of the window display competition were Petworth Antique Market (‘best dressed’), Serena Jones (‘most creative’) and Deja Vu and Ashavan (‘funniest’).

Chris Kemp, chair of Petworth Town Council, said: “There was fantastic community excitement and participation. “It was said many times over that it was the best ever Petworth event; from awesome, magical, very special, tingles down my spine, amazing atmosphere, fantastic music, Petworth at its best... to name but a few.”

The whole event was made possible by volunteers from the Petworth Town Council and the wider community. “Thank you to all who came and took part, and helped make Petworth special,” said Chris.

