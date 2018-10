And then there were 68... days to Christmas, that is (as of October 18).

We’re busy planning our Observer Christmas magazine (out free with the paper on November 15) – and we need your help.

We want to include a full list of local festive fetes, fairs, concerts and other events taking place in the run-up to the big day.

We need the dates, times and full details sent to us by Thursday, October 25.

Send an email called FESTIVE LISTINGS to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk