City-wide parking plan set to move forward

The county council has been advised to move forward with a redesign of on-street parking in Chichester, despite ‘major concerns’ being raised in a public consultation.

Ideas for the city-wide traffic management plan included commuter parking in residential streets and changing the main long-stay car parking to short-stay areas.

In a consultation that ran in September, of 179 respondents, 79 per cent said they had ‘major concerns’ about applying the principles of the audit’s suggestions, although 62 per cent agreed an audit was justified given the city’s parking problems.

Now county council highways officers have recommended detailed plans be drawn up for ‘a single parking management plan covering the whole urban area’ was needed in anticipation of growing pressure from housing development and displacement parking issues.

The report ahead of the South Chichester County Local Committee (CLC) explained: “Officers would like to be proactive and plan for this now rather than wait and possibly be forced to react when it is too late.”

The report also acknowledged that the 40-page audit plan had been very technical and ‘many people have found it extremely difficult to comment on the future use of the road space in Chichester when there are no actual proposals to view’.

It added that officers would proceed with ‘design work only’ for a traffic management plan, with any future proposals subject to a ‘comprehensive consultation process’.

A decision is due to be made by the South Chichester County Local Committee on Tuesday.

The Observer ran an article explaining the consultation document, which can be found here.

View the full report of consultation responses here.