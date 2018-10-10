Coffee in the pot...it’s a Macmillan morning

The community came together last Friday to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Research.

The Macmillan Coffee Morning, an annual fundraising event in aid of people affected by cancer, was held across the country on September 28.

Meeting up for Macmillan at Clarkes Estate Agents

Among those taking part was the Gainsborough Singers of Selsey, who helped Seal Island Wools of High Street, Selsey raise £262.95.

Tracy Turland, who organised a Macmillan Coffee Morning event, said: “We’d like to thank everyone that came along to the Leconfield Hall in Petworth to support our coffee morning. Plenty of tea and cake was enjoyed by many and we made a fantastic £1,700.”

Clarkes Estate Agents held a coffee morning at both the Bognor Regis and Arundel offices, and another fundraising event was held at the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Bognor Regis. Sacha Darton, part of the team at the Bognor office, said: “A fantastic turn out of home baked goodies from the posties in Bognor, all looked and tasted amazing and over £200 raised. The event was held in memory of our colleague Tony Brown whom we lost to cancer this year.”

The kettles went on and freshly baked cakes were served as residents from Wellington Grange in Broyle Road, Chichester, were joined by relatives, friends, staff and community contacts. The team at the Colten Care home added a Willy Wonka-style twist to the proceedings, as among the cakes and pastries at each home was a ‘Golden Cupcake’, containing an edible gold leaf filling hidden inside. Lucky recipients won a bottle of bubbly and have been entered into a prize draw with the chance to win £250 in shopping vouchers. Colten Care will make an equivalent £250 donation to Macmillan on their behalf. As well as the cupcake search, homes hosted garden events, live music and even staff-versus-relatives bake-off competitions.

Gainsborough Singers of Selsey at Seal Island Wool

Tim Wookey, companionship director at Colten Care, said: “Our residents and team members really enjoy welcoming friends and contacts into our homes and of course helping good causes. The coffee morning is a great community initiative that brings people together, raises awareness of Macmillan’s work and generates donations. Our Golden Cupcakes added a definite talking point.”

Colten Care resident John Griffin said: “This was a lovely, happy get-together in aid of a charity that does such amazing work.”

Arun District Council’s staff fundraising team IGNITE, supported by officers, Councillors and local businesses, hosted an event on September 26 in support of the Macmillan Coffee Morning initiative. Proceeds from the coffee mornings totalled a staggering £950 to date and that number is still growing.

Hall Hunter Partnership, a berry farming business with two farms in Chichester, raised a mighty £2,363.04 for MacMillan in a MacMillan coffee morning last week. Over the buisness’s fivefarms, everyone was busy baking and selling their best bakes, raising a total of £1,181.52 which has then been generously matched by the charity committee of the business.

At the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Bognor Regis.

The post office team with the cake stand

Colten Care's Canford Chase celebrate the Macmillan Coffee Morning. Pictured are staff Nina Upwood, Justin Corder, Lilly Chiu and Mark Newell with residents Ian Milroy and John Griffin

Cake on sale at Leconfield Hall in Petworth