Colour Chaos set to support project

The streets of Wittering are soon to be painted in the colours of the rainbow for a very important cause.

On Sunday, September 9, the RAFA’s Colour Chaos will make its return to the RAF Wittering base.

The Colour Chaos shall take place across 5km of East Wittering and is open to the public as well as serving the RAF personnel.

All who participate will have the option of either running, jogging, dancing or simply walking the event. There are colour stations located throughout the course with powder paint colour cannons covering participants as they pass through them.

To gain free entry, participants must raise a minimum of £50 per person, with all funds raised supporting the Association’s Storybook Wings project. This initiative supports children whose parents are deployed far away from home, bringing their voices back home at bedtime through recordings of their favourite bedtime story.

Event organiser, Helen Tempest, said: “We are all looking forward to RAFA Colour Chaos – it will be a great family day out, with the added bonus of raising funds for Storybook Wings. Music and sound effects are added by our volunteer editors, creating a wonderful keepsake for children missing Mummy or Daddy.”

For more information visit www.rafa.org.uk.