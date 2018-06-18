Community banker appointed for Midhurst and Petworth as NatWest branches close

NatWest has given details of its community banker for the Midhurst and Petworth area as branches in both towns close.

Midhurst’s Natwest closed its doors on Wednesday, with Petworth’s branch set to follow suit tomorrow (June 19).

A spokesperson for NatWest confirmed the bank intends to keep its ATM in Petworth, which will be left without a bank.

In place of the permanent presence in the towns, the NatWest has appointed a community banker to meet with customers at weekly drop-in sessions and at other community and charity events.

Sue Lambert will be based in Midhurst on Tuesdays with a drop-in session from 10.30am to 12pm at The Grange.

Petworth’s session will be held on Thursdays at the Over 60s Friendship Centre in Petworth from 10.30am to 12pm.

Outside of these hours, NatWest said customers could contact Sue via her mobile on 07711762129 or email sue.lambert@natwest.com.

Sue said: “The impact of technological changes on the way people bank with us has been dramatic but we’re also aware that some people prefer a face-to-face channel for their banking.

“In my role as community banker I’m looking forward to hosting regular events at local venues to help educate customers on being financially fit, training them on the different ways to bank in a digital world and how they can protect themselves from fraudsters.”

The move to community banking over branches is part of a national shift. NatWest is part of the RBS group, which is closing 259 branches nationwide.

Lloyds has also confirmed it will close its Midhurst branch on October 3 this year.

Billingshurst has lost all three banks in the village: Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays.

Customers are being advised bank services such as cash deposits are possible through the Post Office and to ask their bank for the appropriate paperwork to use this alternative service.