Community fundraising efforts shows support for Midhurst Macmillan centre

A much needed syringe driver has been presented to a Midhurst Macmillan centre, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the community.

The Billingshurst Macmillan Support Group have been fundraising for the Midhurst Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Service centre for many years now.

Earlier in the year some members of the group visited the staff at the Midhurst centre to let them know the amazing sum of £63,796 that they had raised for them in 2017. However at this meeting, Terri, chair of the group, decided that it would nice to raise funds for a specific item for the centre, and it was easily decided by Macmillan joint service leader Jo Stuttaford that a much needed syringe driver would be an amazing gift.

So the group set about informing all they met about this specific fund and that £1,000 would be needed to purchase a new syringe driver. This was mentioned at local events, such as village markets and film nights. Other donations came in from Fowlers and the Wednesday Club in Billingshurst, but the largest donation was from Stephen Foster, who made collections at various David Bowie tribute concerts where he performed raising an amazing £230.

The money was raised within just two months, thanks to the generosity of the people from the Billingshurst and Pulborough areas. The syringe driver was ordered and arrived, and some members of the group travelled over to the Midhurst Centre to make the presentation.

Terri said that the welcome they received was amazing, all the staff at the Midhurst Centre were so happy.

Jo said: “We would like to thank the Billingshurst Team so much for raising the money which has enabled them to purchase the syringe driver for us. This an essential piece of very expensive equipment that enables patients to receive a constant source of drugs for pain and symptom control when they are unable to take medication by mouth.”

For any more information about the Midhurst Centre, contact them on 01730 811121.