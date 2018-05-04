Community groups invited to ‘meet the artist’ in park project

The South Downs National Park Authority has put out a call for community groups that want to ‘Meet the artist’.

Local community groups are being invited to meet the artist who will create works linking seven heathland sites in the South Downs National Park.

Workshop for Heathlands Reunited volunteers with sculptor Graeme Mitcheson at the South Downs Centre, April 10

Graeme Mitcheson has been commissioned to create the seven pieces as part of the Heritage Lottery-Funded Heathlands Reunited Project.

The seven heathland sites are: Wiggonholt, Iping and Stedham, Lavington Plantation, Shortheath Common, Graffham, Black Down and Woolbeding.

Katy Sherman, Heathlands Reunited Activities and Engagement officer, said: “Over the past six months Heathlands Reunited Heritage volunteers have collected oral histories and carried out archive research – discovering stories about these precious heathlands which will be used to inspire the seven new pieces of art.

“We’re grateful to everyone involved so far for their help in gathering and documenting these tales.

“Now we’re looking forward to sharing these with the community groups and hearing what they think is important about their heaths.”

The volunteers handed over their findings to Graeme Mitcheson on 10 April 2018 at a ‘Meet the Artist’ event.

For the next stage of the project Graeme will meet community groups local to the heaths at similar workshops – for example schools, heritage groups, youth groups and charity organisations.

Anyone interested in getting involved in this project should contact heathlands@southdowns.gov.uk or call 01730 814810.

Find out more about the project at southdowns.gov.uk/heathlands-reunited.