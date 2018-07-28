Concern for three girls missing from Chichester

Police are concerned for three missing girls from the Chichester area.

The girls were last seen at Chichester Railway Station on Thursday evening but have not returned home.

Maisie Farley, 14, Chanelle Swanson, 15 and Rosa Lodge, 14 are friends and thought to be meeting up.

They were captured on CCTV at the train station at 7.11pm, boarding a train towards London, police say.

Maisie is white, 5ft 4ins with very long straight blonde hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Chanelle is black, 4ft 11ins with shoulder length black Afro hair. She was wearing a cropped boob tube and patterned shorts.

Maisie Farley

Rosa is white, 5ft 7ins with shoulder length blonde hair worn in a ponytail. She is wearing denim shorts, an orange boob tube, sparkly wedge sandals and a black bag.

Anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1540 of 26/07 or call 101.