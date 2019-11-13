Conservatives' General Election candidate selected for Arundel and South Downs constituency

Andrew Griffith with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Local businessman Andrew Griffith has been chosen as the Tory representative following the announcement that former MP Nick Herbert would not be standing in the sea he has held since 2005.

According to a Party release, Andrew was given the full support of members during a meeting on Monday (November 11).

The new candidate boasts a 25-year career as finance director and chief operating officer at Sky and served as chairman of food delivery company Just Eat. In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Andrew as his chief business adviser.

Following his selection, Andrew said: “Living in the constituency with my family, I am honoured to have been selected as the Conservative candidate and pledge to be a strong local voice for residents. More than ever before, Westminster needs people with achievements outside of politics and, with my background in business, I hope to bring some common sense and the ability to get things done.

"Locally, I will fight to protect our countryside from unsustainable overdevelopment, for better bus and train services, the A27 Arundel Bypass and for more police in our towns and villages. A vote for the Conservatives on 12th December is the only way to get Brexit done and to allow us to move on.”