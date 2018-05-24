Council could spend £30k on parking strategy

Consultants should be paid £30,000 to review Chichester’s parking strategy, council officers have advised.

The request to the district council is set to be decided at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, June 5.

In a report to the cabinet, council officers state a ‘refresh’ is needed of the district’s current parking strategy, which was made in 2010 and will expire in 2020.

As the existing parking strategy was informed by council-commissioned consultants, officers argue the review should have ‘similar technical support and expertise’ funded by council reserves.

The report continues: “Consideration will be given in particular to the impact on parking of the proposals in the emerging Local Plan Review, the Southern Gateway and the projects from the Visions for the city and the rural towns.

“The changing use of our high streets, how employment provision and policies affects the use of car parking and the implications of the proposals from the Road Space Audit will also be considered as part of this review, along with new technological advances in cars and parking infrastructure and population change.”

The draft strategy would be considered by the Chichester District Parking Forum and the Overview and Scrutiny Committee and be produced by March 2019, the report added.